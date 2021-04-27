scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Here are four reasons you should switch to canola oil

Canola oil has a neutral taste that complements various cuisines and lets the spices retain the aroma and flavour

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2021 9:10:13 am
A field of rapeseeds. (Photo: Pixabay)

There is the cult sarso ka tael and the refined oil which stands tall on the kitchen shelves of most Indian households. But, have you heard of canola oil? This oil is gradually gaining popularity in the Indian market, owing to its excellent properties, texture, and a plethora of health benefits that you might not find in your usual mustard or even olive oil. 

So to begin with the basics, what is canola oil?

“Canola obtains its name from two words – ‘can’ stands for Canadian, and ‘ola’ means oil.  There is only one thing that differentiates canola from mustard oil: Erucic Acid — mustard oil has 47 per cent erucic acid. To understand the difference in simple terms, mustard oil minus 47 per cent erucic acid is canola oil, ” explains Gurpreet Singh, managing director, JIVO Wellness.

This vegetable oil is obtained from rapeseed which has a low percentage of erucic acid.

Check out these four health benefits of canola oil:

No trans fats

Canola oil has zero trans fats, which means, no cholesterol. Thus, it is the best option to reduce those extra kilos. 

High in good fats

“Canola oil has low saturated oil content – only seven per cent, way less than olive oil, which has 15 per cent. Low saturated oil content helps in lowering cholesterol and further lowers the risk of heart diseases,” says Singh.

Since it is rich in mono-unsaturated fatty acids, the oil will help in the reduction of bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol in the body.

Rich in Omega 3

We all know how important omega 3 fatty acids are and canola oil offers just that. “It is an excellent option for vegetarians to obtain these fatty acids to help you maintain a healthy heart, prevent the risk of cardiac diseases, strokes, and ensure healthy blood pressure,” he adds.

High smoking point 

Oil is an essential part of cooking in any Indian household, post which there is often a bit of it left over, and contributes to waste. Canola oil, however, has a high smoking point. “This makes it healthy to be reused multiple times without compromising the oil’s taste or quality,” Singh shares. 

