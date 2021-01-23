Count on these herbs to improve your immunity

Cold temperatures, dry air, low humidity — which are prevalent during the winter season — are conducive for the active breeding of most viruses and microbes. With certain regional causes contributing to massive increase in air pollutants and heavy metals in cities like Delhi NCR and around, it adversely irritates one’s respiratory tracts and compromises immune system of the body. “No wonder, we see an overwhelming rise in common cold, dry or congestive cough, sinusitis, asthma, chest infections, and other health ailments in winters,” said Dr Jogesh Passi, founder and director, Add Veda Life Care.

Depending on how weak one’s immune system is, some get affected with respiratory ailments, while others may just feel a bit run down, low on energy, have headaches, low moods, poor sleep quality due to the taxing effects of urban pollution on their bodies.

Hence, it is essential to become proactive to make some changes in our food and lifestyle to keep the immune system robust to fight unwanted viruses, microbes and toxic elements, in the most natural and effective way.

“One such simple solution is to incorporate five powerful herbs, backed by 6000+ year old Ayurveda Medicinal system to achieve wholesome health and immunity, ” added Dr Passi as he shared the five superfoods.

Curcumin

This golden herb of India is the most potent component of turmeric. It has strong anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and antioxidant properties. It has the ability to balance Tridoshas and reduce ‘Ama’ (toxins) in body, that aids in preventing vulnerability to seasonal infections/fevers and also helps to recover quicker and better. This herb is especially effective for people with chronic stress where persistent low-grade inflammation suppresses their anti-viral responses and makes them more prone to infections.

Amla

Revered as one of the most effective immune rejuvenating herbs is an excellent supplement to balance ‘Vata Dosha’ in one’s body responsible for dry cough, wheezing, headaches, or body aches. Being highly rich in vitamin C, it strengthens the activity of T cells and natural killer cells of our immune system appreciably.

Tulsi

Tulsi should be part of your daily diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Tulsi should be part of your daily diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Traditional healing herb of India has naturally strong antibiotic, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties. Consuming raw leaves every day or its concentrate helps to soothe the throat, reduce inflammation or congestion in chest and clears excess mucus.

Spirulina

A type of blue-green algae that is a rich source of amino acids (proteins), iron, antioxidants, minerals like zinc, magnesium, selenium that are vital to have a strong disease-fighting response of the body. These deficiencies have become common with today’s food habits and environmental changes. Having spirulina in capsule form or as a powder with lime juice or smoothies on daily basis creates a robust immune system by not letting any trace nutritional deficiencies weaken your system down.

Ashwagandha

If you feel anxious, stressed, and have depressive thoughts, poor sleep quality; ashwagandha is a proven powerful herb that enhances body’s resilience to stress. As a result, it keeps up the cellular defenses and immune response of the body very well.

Besides, staying hydrated, having healthy fats, optimal levels of vitamin D also contribute to an overall healthy immune system.

“Prevention has always been a primary approach emphasised in Ayurveda to let the body stay in balance during seasonal transition. Daily consumption of these concentrated herbs and extracts significantly help to prevent disease and promote an overall sense of well-being to one and all,” he said.