Herbs found in the islands of Mauritius might have potential to treat cancer: Study

Cancer remains one of the most life-threatening diseases despite scientists and researchers finding new ways to treat the disease. Now, a group of scientists from Mauritius, the United Kingdom and the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok, Russia have found some evidence that the herbs found in the islands of Mauritius may have the potential to treat esophageal cancer.

The team has tested some herbs found on the island which is home to an array of plants and animals that exist nowhere else on earth. According to the authors of the study, some of these plants might help treat esophageal cancer. For the study, researchers studied the extracts of local medicinal herbs Acalypha integrifolia, Eugenia tinifolia, and Labourdonnaisia glauca, and found that they may have anti-tumour properties.

Talking about esophageal cancer, the study, which is published in journal Acta Naturae, mentioned that it is among the leading causes of cancer mortality worldwide as treatment is limited due to adverse systemic effects, limited efficacy, and the emergence of drug resistance. Clinical studies with molecularly targeted therapies have so far been disappointing, with little improvement in patient outcomes. Hence, there is an urgent need to search for new effective treatments for esophageal cancer.

Signs and symptoms of esophageal cancer include:

* Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

* Weight loss without trying

* Chest pain, pressure or burning

* Worsening indigestion or heartburn

* Coughing or hoarseness

Alexander Kagansky, one of the authors of the current study who is an expert in cancer epigenetics and chromosome biology, told Medical News Today, “Mauritius Island is a treasure island of the global biodiversity,” adding, “and the story of continuing tragedy of human greed, barbarian appetite and neglection of true wonders of the planet designed to save human lives.”

“About one-third of the local plants are used in traditional medicine, but there is still a lack of scientific evidence of their therapeutic potential, while genocide of nature is most evident on such small pieces of lost paradise,” Kagansky added.

The study said that plant-sourced bioactive molecules have provided architectural scaffolds for numerous lifesaving clinical agents, including 27% of the approved natural anticancer drugs, since 1980. Furthermore, over 3,000 global plant taxa have documented ethnomedicinal uses in the treatment of cancer.