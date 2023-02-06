From managing sleep issues, period cramps, nausea to asthma: These herbal teas come packed with numerous benefits

Sometimes, a hot cup of herbal tea is all you need to chase away the winter blues. But, it is not only the soothing essence of such teas that makes it an all-time favourite, herbal teas also come packed with several health benefits. In fact, many of them are also known for their medicinal properties that help fight different health issues and improve overall health.

Agreeing, Nmami Agarwal, a nutritionist, told indianexpress.com, “A lot of herbs can be infused together to make a strong and impactful tea. These teas can have a variety of health benefits, such as relaxation and stress relief, improved digestion, deeper sleep, relief from headaches, better heart health, weight loss, and boosted immune system.”

Reiterating the same, nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommended five herbal teas you may want to try if you are struggling with a particular health problem.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is often used as a natural remedy to promote sleep due to its sedative properties. (Source: Pixabay) Chamomile tea is often used as a natural remedy to promote sleep due to its sedative properties. (Source: Pixabay)

If you are facing sleep issues, chamomile tea is the ideal drink for you, as it is known to have certain unique properties that will help you to get faster and deeper sleep. According to Batra, chamomile contains an antioxidant called apigenin, which binds together specific receptors in the brain and aids you in feeling calm and relaxed, thereby promoting sleepiness and curing an effective barrier against insomnia. However, Agarwal noted, “While chamomile tea may be helpful in promoting sleep, it is not a substitute for other sleep-promoting habits such as maintaining a regular sleep schedule and avoiding stimulating activities before bedtime.”

Batra recommends sipping the tea during bedtime. The tea can be easily prepared by putting some chamomile flowers into hot water and letting them infuse for two to three minutes. Then, strain the mixture.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is believed to reduce nausea by affecting certain neurotransmitters in the brain that control feelings of nausea and vomiting. (Source: Freepik) Ginger tea is believed to reduce nausea by affecting certain neurotransmitters in the brain that control feelings of nausea and vomiting. (Source: Freepik)

Ginger tea is what you need if you often feel nauseous. It contains a particular compound named 6-gingerol that helps release the uneasiness of nausea. It is also effective in relaxing the gastrointestinal muscles and relieving motion sickness during pregnancy. Concurring, Agarwal added, “Ginger contains compounds that can help reduce inflammation and pain, making it useful for conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.”

Batra recommends drinking ginger tea early in the morning. To prepare a cup of ginger tea, boil half an inch of ginger root in water for a few minutes and then strain it.

Lemongrass and Ginger Tea

Lemon grass contains compounds that may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which could help to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. (Source: Freepik) Lemon grass contains compounds that may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which could help to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. (Source: Freepik)

Lemongrass is known to be effective in managing blood glucose levels by providing an anti-hyperglycemic treatment. It inhibits alpha-amylase and alpha-glucosidase. Meanwhile, ginger is good for anti-diabetic activity through the inhibition of alpha-glucosidase. It also contains beta sesquiphellandrene, which helps in raising insulin sensitivity. Agarwal pointed out that even though lemongrass and ginger tea is known for reducing blood sugar levels, a better alternative is fenugreek and cinnamon tea.

One can sip lemongrass and ginger tea in the morning. To make the tea, take some lemongrass stalks and a piece of medium-sized ginger. Boil them together in water for about 10 minutes and then pour the mixture into the cup. Your tea is ready!

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is believed to help reduce period pain by reducing inflammation and cramping. (Source: Freepik) Hibiscus tea is believed to help reduce period pain by reducing inflammation and cramping. (Source: Freepik)

Hibiscus tea is known to have analgesic qualities that can relax the muscles around the bladder and uterus, which can relieve painful period cramps. Agarwal said, “The tea also contains a variety of compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties, including anthocyanins and flavonoids, which can help to reduce inflammation and pain.” She added that there are other benefits as well, such as helping to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Additionally, drinking the tea can also regulate aldosterone, a hormone made in your adrenal gland, that helps in regulating water and salt levels in the body. A cup of hibiscus tea also has diuretic properties and decreases bloating. Have hibiscus tea seven days before your menstruation cycle starts for best impact. You can make this herbal tea by taking some hibiscus flowers and adding them to boiling water. Let the mixture sit for about five minutes. Sweeten it if needed and enjoy.

Tulsi Tea

Tulsi tea, also known as holy basil tea, is made from the leaves of the tulsi plant and is believed to have a number of potential health benefits. (Source: Freepik) Tulsi tea, also known as holy basil tea, is made from the leaves of the tulsi plant and is believed to have a number of potential health benefits. (Source: Freepik)

Tulsi tea has medicinal contents that can help control asthma and bronchitis. It can boost the immunity by performing anti-allergic functions in the body. It also helps in protecting the bone marrow, which is known to produce oxygen-carrying red blood cells and white blood cells which build the immune system. Other health benefits, as pointed out by Agarwal include: reducing fever by promoting sweating, and decreasing anxiety and stress. She added that more studies need to be done to prove whether tulsi tea is beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels.

You can sip a cup of tulsi tea any time. All you need are 5 to 10 tulsi leaves in a teapot of boiling water. Allow them to infuse for a few minutes and enjoy the tea after straining.

