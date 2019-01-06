From cinnamon tea to ice packs: Natural ways to stop heavy bleeding during periods

The average menstrual cycle is 28 days. But since a menstrual cycle is counted from the first day of a period to the first day of the next period, the cycle can vary from woman to woman. Some women face heavy and prolonged bleeding and pain during their menstrual cycle that can hamper their day-to-day routine.

If you are someone who goes through heavy bleeding or know someone who does, you can try out these simple and natural home remedies that might come in handy when it comes to regulating your blood flow during your periods. However, do consult with your doctor first.

Ice packs

Put an ice pack on your lower belly for 20 minutes or so at a time, several times a day when bleeding is especially heavy. This will help in regulating the blood flow.

Iron supplements

There are a few studies that show low iron levels can increase menstrual bleeding during one’s cycle and that supplementing one’s diet with iron can reduce the flow.

Cinnamon tea

If you are facing heavy bleeding during your menstruation, brew yourself a warm cup of cinnamon tea and sip on it slowly. It is known to decrease bleeding as it encourages blood flow away from the uterus and it also helps in reducing inflammation.

Parsley

Heavy bleeding and periods cause two major problems – inflammation and iron deficiency due to blood loss. Parsley is a miracle food that can solve both. Being rich in vitamin C, it absorbs the iron that is lost due to heavy flow and the antioxidants available in parsley reduces inflammation. You can chew on some parsley leaves or make yourself a glass of parsley juice the next time your periods are heavy and prolonged.