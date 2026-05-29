Heatwaves and migraines: Experts reveal why summer can trigger more headaches

As temperatures rise during prolonged heatwaves, many people report that headaches and migraine attacks become more frequent, intense, or difficult to manage. Neurologist and content creator Dr Priyanka Sehrawat recently discussed several common migraine triggers and lifestyle measures that may help reduce attacks in an Instagram post.

According to her, triggers can include skipping meals, poor sleep, stress, excessive screen time, especially at night, menstrual cycle changes, sun exposure, travelling in the heat, processed and junk foods, sedentary lifestyle habits, and foods such as chocolate and cheese. She also emphasised the importance of regular meal timings, hydration, balanced nutrition, and physical activity in migraine management.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Among her suggestions were maintaining consistent meal schedules, drinking two to three litres of water per day unless medically restricted, focusing on protein-rich foods such as tofu, paneer, quinoa, almonds, lentils, eggs, chickpeas, and Greek yoghurt, and reducing intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, excess sugar, chocolates, and cheese. She also recommended avoiding tea or coffee on an empty stomach and considering alternatives such as coconut water for hydration. Beyond diet, she highlighted the role of movement and exercise — including walking, jogging, swimming, dancing, or aerobic workouts — in supporting overall health and potentially reducing migraine symptoms.

Dr Sehrawat additionally pointed to certain warning signs that should not be ignored, including vision issues, fever with headache, neck stiffness, new-onset headaches, balance problems or spinning sensations, and headaches occurring more than twice a week.

But why do heatwaves and extreme summer temperatures tend to worsen migraines or trigger headaches?

Dr Jagdish Chattnalli, senior minimal invasive brain and spine surgeon, Bengaluru West Clinics, HCG Hospitals Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Heatwaves can act as a powerful migraine trigger because the body is forced to work harder to regulate temperature and maintain fluid balance. Excessive heat often leads to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and vasodilation, all of which can activate pain pathways involved in migraines. Physiologically, migraine attacks are linked to abnormal brain excitability and changes in the trigeminal nerve system, which controls facial sensation and pain. Heat stress can amplify this response, making individuals more vulnerable to severe headaches, nausea, light sensitivity, and fatigue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Priyanka Sehrawat (@docpriyankasehrawat)

Important warning signs that should prompt someone to seek medical evaluation

While many headaches are benign, certain warning signs should never be ignored. Dr Chattnalli stresses, “Symptoms such as sudden severe headache, persistent vomiting, vision loss, slurred speech, confusion, imbalance, seizures, neck stiffness, or weakness in the limbs require immediate medical evaluation.”

Frequent headaches that are increasing in intensity or occurring multiple times a week also warrant assessment. In some cases, Dr Chattnalli notes that these symptoms may point toward underlying neurological conditions such as stroke, meningitis, raised intracranial pressure, or vascular abnormalities rather than a routine migraine.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.