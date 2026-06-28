India’s heatwave, Europe’s 40°C crisis: Why that cold beer isn’t your best bet

Feeling the heat and reaching out for that chilled can of beer? Hold on! That may not be a very good idea. Let us explain.

Right now, two of the world’s most densely populated regions are baking. A record-breaking heatwave has sent temperatures past 40 degrees Celsius across Europe, prompting governments to roll out emergency measures. Back home in India, temperatures across northwest and central India are soaring past 44 degrees Celsius. The weather has worsened this year by El Nino conditions that, experts say, are making heatwaves longer, more intense, and more frequent.

And when temperatures soar, bar sales follow. Cold beers and icy cocktails feel like the answer to the sizzling heatwave. But doctors and health experts say that instinct is dangerously wrong.

Governments under pressure

Europe’s unprecedented heatwave has prompted the governments in some of the nations to take urgent measures. France has imposed a ban on public consumption and sales of alcohol in Paris.

Elsewhere, in Spain, over 200 people have died due to the heat. The country’s health ministry has urged tourists and locals to “avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks, as they can worsen dehydration during heatwaves”, reported the UK-based The Mirror.

In UK, the extreme temperatures have put the government under pressure. The Parliament has asked the government to take “urgent” measures to ensure safety of the people. Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Toby Perkins MP, said: “The evidence could not be clearer that extreme heat is an urgent threat to the UK. Yet the government is currently falling ‘far short of what is needed’, according to its independent climate advisors.”

In North India, the picture is alarming. Some of the hottest cities are in India, as per AQI.in. In fact, as per the real-time weather monitoring website’s data at 2:57 PM on June 27, 85 of the world’s hottest cities were in India. The India Meteorological Department has already forecast above-normal temperatures across parts of east, central and northwest India, with El Nino conditions expected to intensify. The IMD bulletin on June 27 forecast severe heatwave conditions over parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.

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The state-run weather forecaster has urged citizens to be aware of the extreme heat in Bihar and Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha till the heatwave is over.

But is the answer to beating the heat alcohol? Absolutely no.

Why alcohol and a heatwave are a lethal combination

Here’s the core problem: your body is already working overtime in extreme heat, and alcohol actively undermines every cooling mechanism it has.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it encourages the kidneys to expel fluid. It also makes you sweat more, because it interferes with the body’s ability to regulate its own temperature. Combined, you can lose more fluid than you take in – and become dehydrated fast. Serious dehydration can cause confusion and seizures, and requires urgent medical attention.

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Drinking alcohol in the sun may give a momentary feeling of coolness, but it actually causes vasodilation and makes the body lose fluid more quickly. Drinking alcohol in hot weather can cause body temperature to rise to dangerous levels above 40C, as per the Hospital Clinic Barcelona.

What doctors say

Alcohol becomes more dangerous during summer because it increases fluid loss when the body is already dehydrated from excessive sweating. “Alcohol suppresses the hormone that helps the body retain water, increasing dehydration and raising the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Alcohol affects nearly every organ system and can impair both physical and mental functioning. “It impairs judgment, coordination, reaction time and thermoregulation while promoting dehydration. ,” said Dr Mitrajit Sharma, MCh (KGMU), Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS).

Echoing the concern, Dr Abhinav Walia, MBBS, MD, Preventive Wellness & Diagnostics Expert, Founder & CEO, Acumen Diagnostics, said alcohol worsens dehydration in hot weather, increasing the risk of dizziness, fatigue and other heat-related illnesses. Alcohol affects judgment, sleep and hydration, while excessive intake can damage the liver, heart, digestive system and overall metabolic health.

Experts say there is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption. “No amount of alcohol can be considered completely safe, and binge drinking sharply increases health risks,” said Dr Mitrajit Sharma.

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Dr Abhinav Walia added that health risks rise with both the amount and frequency of drinking, making moderation and adequate hydration especially important during summer.

What to Drink Instead

The good news is you don’t have to suffer in the heat. While there are several Indian coolers that you can make at home, there are also a variety of non-alcoholic beverage choices if you are feeling too lazy to put in the effort.

You can choose from a variety of mocktails, kombucha, 0.0% beers from the shelves in supermarkets to stay cool without risking your health. If you want to make a few coolers at home, you may try lassi, sugarcane juice, aam panna, fruit juice, gulaab sharbat, etc. For those who prefer not to go the sugary way, you may try kokum sharbat, chhaas, or sattu ghol.

However, if you do choose to drink alcohol, consult your doctor first and avoid drinking outdoors during peak afternoon heat.

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Also, remember that no alcoholic drink can replace water in the heat. Water is your best ally; alcohol is its opposite.