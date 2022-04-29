Heatwave in India: Diet and nutrition tips to remain healthy

Ever since the summer season commenced in March this year, a large number of states have reported severe heat conditions with several places recording maximum temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees. Now, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current spell of heatwave may further intensify over the next five days.

“A rise of about two degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature (is) very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next two days,” the IMD said.

Intense heat can have detrimental effects on health, leading to dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Apart from minimising exposure to the sun, wearing protective accessories and clothes, and keeping the home cool, you also need to follow certain diet and nutrition measures to stay fit and healthy.

According to Sahiba Bhardwaj, nutritionist and nutrition educator, “Diet and nutrition play an important role in such a condition. Staying hydrated and consuming more cooling foods instead of heat-producing foods are crucial ways to help the body stay cool during a heatwave.”

Follow these nutrition tips

To stay healthy and safe this season, keep these diet and nutrition tips in mind, according to Bhardwaj.

Keep yourself hydrated (Source: Pexels) Keep yourself hydrated (Source: Pexels)

*Stay hydrated. Always carry a bottle of water when you step out.

*Include vegetable juice, coconut water, sattu, buttermilk and lemonade in your diet.

*Avoid caffeinated beverages as they dehydrate the body.

*Include hydrating foods like cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon and tomatoes in your diet.

Essential food items to consume during a heatwave

*Celery and cucumber juice with fresh mint is cooling and hydrating.

*Watermelon is a seasonal fruit with high water content.

*Tomatoes are hydrating and rich in vitamin C.

*Fennel seeds are cooling and can be consumed in the form of fennel seeds water, early in the morning.

*Cumin seeds are also cooling and can be added to juices or consumed with water in the morning.

*Curd and curd-based foods are good for health as they are cooling.

