All you need to know about the heatwave, how to protect yourself

Since the beginning of March there have been at least 26 heatwave days, and as many as four spells of heatwaves in a little over a month and a half. The last of these heat waves remains ongoing.
When does India declare a heatwave?
According to the Health Ministry, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations, and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions.
Based on departure from normal temperatures, the following criteria are used to declare a heatwave:
Heatwave: Departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C
Severe Heatwave: Departure from normal is >6.4°C
And, based on actual maximum temperature in plains, the following criteria is considered:
Heatwave: When the actual maximum temperature ≥ 45°C
Severe Heatwave: When actual maximum temperature ≥47°C
What can you do to protect yourself?
The Health Ministry recommends a list of measures you can take to stay safe in this period
Dos:
- Stay indoors and in shaded places.
- Use an umbrella/hat/cap/towel when outside.
- Wear thin loose cotton, light-coloured garments.
- Drink water and salted drinks (lassi, lemon water, fruit juices, ORS) frequently. Eat fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, lemon, orange etc.
- Take frequent cool baths and reduce room temperature. Use window shades/curtains, fan, cooler, air-conditioner, cross-ventilate room, sprinkle water, keep indoor plants etc.
If a person feels unwell — especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, those with pre-existing medical conditions, and outdoor workers — they should immediately shift to a cooler place, put on minimum clothing, be sponged with cold water and be transported to the nearest health facility.
Don’ts:
- Going out in the sun, especially between noon and 3 pm
- Doing strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.
- Drinking alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks
- Leaving children or pets in parked vehicles.
- Wearing dark-coloured, synthetic and tight clothing.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
