Heat waves may be putting your kidneys at risk: ‘Older adults, outdoor workers…’

Summer heat can leave you feeling tired and dehydrated. But did you know that it can also take a toll on your kidneys? It significantly increases the risk of kidney problems, especially when people don’t hydrate properly.

Dr Udit Gupta, Consultant, Nephrology, Renal Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com that several studies have shown that kidney-related hospitalisations often rise during heat waves, particularly among vulnerable groups.

“Dehydration reduces blood flow to the kidneys, making it harder for them to filter waste products from the body,” he explains.

The kidneys need enough water to remove toxins and maintain the body’s fluid balance. When you’re dehydrated, they have to work harder, which can impair kidney function and, in severe cases, even lead to acute kidney injury. Dr Gupta adds that even mild dehydration over a prolonged period can place significant stress on kidney health.