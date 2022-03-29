Heat wave warning: How to keep yourself and others safe in extreme weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat wave warning for the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the maximum temperature touched 40-degree Celsius in some parts on Monday.

It is important to follow a few health measures to stay safe during this time.

According to the IMD, heat wave is a condition of air temperature which becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40-degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30-degree Celsius or more for hilly regions.

It is understood that heat waves mainly occur during March to June, and in some cases even in July. The peak month in India is May.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most parts very likely over West Rajasthan; at some parts over East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh on 29th & 30th and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over these areas during 31st March to 02nd April. pic.twitter.com/3iflyJ80Ji — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 29, 2022

“Heat wave generally occurs over plains of northwest India, central, east and north peninsular India,” the IMD stated, adding that it covers the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and sometimes also Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

It also warned that health impacts of heat waves typically involve dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Signs and symptoms

* Heat cramps: Ederna (swelling) and syncope (fainting) generally accompanied by fever below 39-degree C or 102-degree F.

* Heat exhaustion: Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and sweating.

* Heat stroke: Body temperatures of 40-degree C/104-degree F or more along with delirium, seizures or coma. This is a potential fatal condition.

How can one minimise the impact of a heat wave?

1. Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm.

2. Drink water as often as possible.

3. Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out.

4. Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 pm and 3 pm.

5. While travelling, carry water with you.

6. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

7. Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

8. If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

9. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

10. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

11. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc., which can re-hydrate the body.

12. Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

13. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

14. Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

