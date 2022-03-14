Heat wave warning issued in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; here’s how you can stay safe

In Mumbai’s weekly weather forecast, IMD issued heat wave warning for the next 24 hours, with temperatures expected to soar to 39 degrees Celsius. The yellow alert has been issued for north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad.

On Sunday IMD’s Santa Cruz recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius which is a whopping six degrees above normal.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of North Konkan during next 2 days.

येत्या 2 दिवसांत आपेक्षित तीव्र हवामानाचा इशारा . तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/89p4H3yVNq भेट द्या pic.twitter.com/5vR3U6E6GP — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 13, 2022

In such extreme weather condition, it is of primary importance to take extra care of your health to avoid dehydration and heat strokes.

ALSO READ | Simple tips to help you prepare for the summer season

“Heatstroke is caused by a rise in body temperature (40°C or above) due to prolonged exposure to extreme heat or harsh sunlight. Depending on the duration of high body temperature, if not managed in time, it can permanently damage vital organs such as the brain or kidneys and even cause death,” warns Ushakiran Sisodia, head of dietary department, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

“The young (below 5 years), the old (above 65 years), pregnant women and obese people are at an additional risk of suffering from a heatstroke. You are also at considerable risk if you work outside in the hot sun,” states Dr Sandeep Gore, director-emergency medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Both the experts suggest wearing cotton-made, light coloured and loose clothes, sunglasses, using caps or umbrellas, taking cold water baths during the period to keep the body temperature cooler, and taking frequent breaks and rest if you feel tired or weak.

ALSO READ | Quick tips to beat the heat and maintain an ideal body temperature

In terms of diet, Sisodia suggests:

-Individuals who work outdoor in such hot and humid climates should keep drinking water at specific intervals and if possible, reduce the intake of carbonated drinks, alcohol, tea and coffee, which reduce the body’s water levels.

-One can also infuse the drinking water with cucumber or pudina (mint) which are rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

-During summers, it’s also advisable to avoid food with higher fat, protein, spices, etc., which can cause acidity and slow down the digestion process. Rather, increase the fruit intake with raw mangoes, watermelon, musk melon, etc., which have a high amount of water, vitamin, and minerals that are easy to absorb and can provide instant energy. Introduce milkshakes, lassi, buttermilk, or curd to your meals and keep the dinner light.

-Non-vegetarians should also add curd, salads, and fruits to the diet if they wish to maintain their meat intake.

Know what you can do to take care of your health during a heat wave. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Know what you can do to take care of your health during a heat wave. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Additionally, Dr Gore suggests the following:

-One should plan their day so that most of the outdoor work is finished in the early morning and late evening hours.

-One should not go directly from an air conditioned environment to afternoon heat. It is important to give your body time to adapt to the temperature change; there should be a transient zone.

-People who are above 65 years and less than 5 years, should not be allowed to get exposed to excess heat.

-Avoid strenuous exercise, especially outdoors.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!