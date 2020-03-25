Heartburn drugs may increase risk of fracture in children: Study

Proton pump inhibitors are sometimes needed in children with reflux, but the report insists that parents should be aware they may increase the risk of fractures. (File Photo) Proton pump inhibitors are sometimes needed in children with reflux, but the report insists that parents should be aware they may increase the risk of fractures. (File Photo)

According to a report in The New York Times, proton pump inhibitors, the drug used for heartburn may make children more vulnerable to bone fractures. Proton pump inhibitors are sometimes needed in children with reflux, but the report insists that parents should be aware they may increase the risk of fractures.

In order to arrive at the result, the researchers examined Swedish government health records, evaluating 231,866 children. Half of them were administered the drug. After two years when they were checked again, it was found out that 5,354 cases of broken bones were noticed in those who took the medicine as compared to 4,568 in those who did not.

The report states that using the drug increases risk for a possible fracture by 11 per cent with varied risks posed in arms and legs. The drug enhances risk in broken bones of the arms by eight per cent. Chances of leg fractures are also spiked by 19 per cent and there is an overall 51 per cent more risk of small breaks.

However, no link was found with spine or skull fractures. The study was published in JAMA Pediatrics and did not account for factors such as physical activities, which more often than not determine bone fracture incidence.

“We’re not saying that all children should avoid PPIs. But this is a small increased risk. Where these drugs are necessary, the doctor should keep an eye out for these kinds of events,” Yun-Han Wang, the lead author and doctoral candidate at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm was quoted as saying on the issue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd