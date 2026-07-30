Heart surgeon warns against ‘health complacency’: The silent habit that could delay diagnosis

Many people assume that serious health problems develop suddenly, but in reality, they often build up quietly over months or even years. In a recent Instagram video, heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London warned against this tendency to become too comfortable with the status quo. He said, “One of the most dangerous things for your health is complacency. It can truly be a silent killer, and the scary thing is how comfortable this place can be. It frequently surfaces as problems that have quietly become normal.” Explaining what this can look like in daily life, he added, “It’s the medication you’ve been on for a long time but haven’t questioned if it’s the right one. The lab tests that came back abnormal that you were gonna recheck but never did. The symptom that you have quietly accepted that now becomes the norm in your life.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr London also urged people to reflect on their routines, saying, “A consistent routine that moves you forward and a rut that holds you down can look very much the same from the inside. You have to ask yourself honestly what needs to change. This is true for your health, for your work, for your relationships, for life.” Stressing that meaningful improvements do not always require dramatic action, he concluded, “Realise that these changes don’t have to be some massive pivot. They can be small incremental changes because the underlying force here many times is that we’re all scared of change, but what we should truly be fearful of is staying the same.”

Why people ignore health warning signs

Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, Chairperson- Dept. of Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, tells indianexpress.com, “This is extremely common in clinical practice. Many people gradually adapt to symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue, chest discomfort on exertion, palpitations, leg swelling, or declining exercise capacity, attributing them to ageing, stress, or a busy lifestyle. Similarly, mildly abnormal blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, kidney function, or ECG findings are often ignored if they are not causing immediate discomfort. Patients on long-term medications may also continue treatment for years without periodic reassessment, missing opportunities to optimise therapy or detect side effects.”

The danger is that many chronic illnesses — including hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease — can progress silently until they present as a heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney failure, or sudden cardiac death. “Early intervention can prevent or delay these complications, but only if the condition is recognised and monitored. Complacency often converts a manageable health problem into a life-threatening emergency,” shares Dr Chaudhary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy London, MD (@drjeremylondon)

Symptoms and health markers you should never ignore

People should never ignore symptoms simply because they are mild or have been present for a long time. The body often provides subtle warning signals before a serious event occurs.

Symptoms that warrant medical evaluation, according to Dr Chaudhary, include:

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Chest discomfort, heaviness, burning, or tightness during physical activity or emotional stress.

Unexplained shortness of breath, especially if it is new or progressively worsening.

Palpitations, irregular heartbeat, dizziness, or fainting episodes.

Persistent fatigue or a noticeable decline in exercise tolerance.

Swelling of the legs or ankles.

Sudden severe headaches, vision changes, or transient weakness or numbness.

Unintentional weight loss, persistent cough, blood in stool or urine, or any unexplained bleeding.

Dr Chaudhary states, “Equally important are ‘silent’ abnormalities such as elevated blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, elevated blood sugar, declining kidney function, or abnormal heart rhythm detected during routine examinations. Feeling well does not necessarily mean being healthy. Many heart attacks and strokes occur in individuals who had no dramatic symptoms beforehand.”

Simple habits to stay ahead of serious disease

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What is the most effective long-term strategy for reducing the risk of serious diseases? A. Wait until symptoms become severe before seeking medical care. B. Rely on occasional detoxes or extreme lifestyle changes. Story continues below this ad C. Practise consistent preventive habits such as regular health check-ups, exercise, a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco and seeking medical advice when symptoms persist. D. Get tested only when a close family member becomes ill. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C “The best approach is proactive healthcare rather than waiting for illness to develop. Knowing your key health numbers, attending regular preventive check-ups, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco, getting enough sleep, managing stress and seeking medical advice for persistent symptoms can significantly reduce the risk of serious disease. The guiding principle is simple: don’t ignore ongoing symptoms or abnormal test results — early detection and timely treatment can make a substantial difference,” states Dr Chaudhary.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.