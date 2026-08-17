Cardiologist shares 5 habits she never ignores for a healthy heart: ‘A shocking amount…’

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Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death globally, yet many of the factors that increase cardiovascular risk are linked to everyday habits that often go unnoticed.
In an Instagram post, board-certified cardiologist Dr Nicole Harkin listed five things she would never do to protect her heart. These include avoiding smoking and vaping, limiting processed meats, never ignoring chest pain or a strong family history of heart disease, and prioritising good-quality sleep.
Explaining the risks of nicotine, she noted that “almost all of the heart attacks she has seen in young women are in those who smoke or use a vape.” On chest pain, she cautioned, “A shocking amount of heart attacks happen in people who would be considered low risk by traditional screening criteria. And people are always so much sicker when they roll into the hospital having had chest pain for hours.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Regarding processed meats, she said, “Regular consumption of processed meat — think hot dogs, hamburgers, deli meat — has been shown to increase the risk of heart disease in a robust linear fashion, aka it trashes your arteries.” She also urged people not to overlook genetics, saying, “This is the other reason I see young people coming in with heart attacks. Check in regularly with your doctor and get screened.” Finally, emphasising the value of restorative sleep, she wrote, “Be ungrateful for a good night’s sleep: After a decade of training, STEMI call, and three young kids, I cherish my sleep.”
Her advice highlights several everyday habits that may influence long-term cardiovascular health and raises important questions about which risk factors deserve more attention.
Dr CM Nagesh, Founder of Cardea Super Speciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “Among these, smoking remains one of the strongest and most well-established risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Tobacco smoke damages the inner lining of blood vessels, accelerates plaque formation, increases blood clotting and raises the risk of heart attack and stroke. While vaping is often perceived as a safer alternative, emerging evidence suggests it can also impair vascular function and increase cardiovascular risk.”
Dr Nagesh adds that regular consumption of processed meats is another important concern because these foods are typically high in sodium, saturated fats and preservatives, all of which contribute to high blood pressure, adverse cholesterol levels and chronic inflammation. “Poor sleep is increasingly recognised as a cardiovascular risk factor, with inadequate or disrupted sleep linked to hypertension, obesity, diabetes and abnormal heart rhythms. Although family history cannot be modified, it should never be overlooked because it helps identify individuals who may benefit from earlier screening and more aggressive risk reduction. Ignoring chest pain is particularly dangerous because timely medical attention can be lifesaving if it represents an evolving heart attack.”
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Heart disease does not always follow the textbook pattern, and age or fitness level does not provide complete protection. Dr Nagesh reveals, “Persistent chest discomfort, pressure, tightness or pain, especially if it occurs during exertion or is accompanied by sweating, breathlessness, nausea or pain radiating to the jaw, neck, shoulder or left arm, should never be ignored. Some people, particularly women and individuals with diabetes, may experience more subtle symptoms such as unusual fatigue, unexplained breathlessness, dizziness or discomfort in the upper back or stomach rather than severe chest pain.”
One of the biggest mistakes is assuming these symptoms are due to acidity, he adds, stress or muscle strain without medical evaluation. Prompt assessment can make the difference between early treatment and permanent heart damage.
See if you can answer this:
If heart disease runs in your family, what is the best way to reduce your risk?
A. Accept that heart disease is inevitable because of your genes.
B. Wait until symptoms appear before getting your heart checked.
C. Get regular health screenings, adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle and seek medical advice promptly if warning symptoms develop.
D. Exercise regularly but ignore blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
✅ Correct answer: C
Dr Nagesh states that a family history of heart disease increases risk but does not determine your future. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, along with healthy habits such as not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, managing stress and getting enough sleep, can significantly lower cardiovascular risk. Any warning symptoms should be assessed promptly rather than dismissed because of younger age or good fitness.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.