Cardiologist shares 5 habits she never ignores for a healthy heart: ‘A shocking amount…’

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death globally, yet many of the factors that increase cardiovascular risk are linked to everyday habits that often go unnoticed.

In an Instagram post, board-certified cardiologist Dr Nicole Harkin listed five things she would never do to protect her heart. These include avoiding smoking and vaping, limiting processed meats, never ignoring chest pain or a strong family history of heart disease, and prioritising good-quality sleep.

Explaining the risks of nicotine, she noted that “almost all of the heart attacks she has seen in young women are in those who smoke or use a vape.” On chest pain, she cautioned, “A shocking amount of heart attacks happen in people who would be considered low risk by traditional screening criteria. And people are always so much sicker when they roll into the hospital having had chest pain for hours.”