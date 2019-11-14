From improving heart health to skin: Know the various benefits of cranberry

Many vegetables and fruits are loaded with antioxidants and should be included in one’s diet. One such fruit is cranberry — which is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and is loaded with health-benefiting properties. The tiny red-coloured fruit, which has a tangy taste, is an excellent source of minerals, vitamin C, iron, potassium and calcium. Used in a variety of dishes to up the flavour game, cranberries are mostly consumed in the form of juices, jams and sauces.

Here are some of the benefits that you probably need to know about.

Rich source of antioxidants

Being abundantly rich in vitamin C, cranberries are a powerhouse of antioxidants that help boost one’s immunity. Considering their many beneficial properties, cranberries are often referred to as a superfood. Half a cup of cranberries contains only 25 calories.

Good for cardiovascular health

Cranberries are rich in a type of polyphenols that are associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. They are fat-free, cholesterol-free, low in sodium and a good source of dietary fibre. Intake of high fibres in high amounts significantly reduces the risk of coronary heart diseases, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and some intestinal diseases. It also helps reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and enhance weight loss for obese individuals.

Prevents blood clots

Cranberry juice contains a high amount of salicylic acid which can help reduce swelling and prevent blood clots.

Prevention of urinary tract infections or UTIs

According to a 2012-study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the bioactive component, referred to as SSGG fraction, which is found in cranberry can help prevent UTIs.

Provide a glowing skin

The presence of flavonoids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents in cranberries work wonders in providing healthy-looking, radiant and supple skin.

Improves gut health

Proanthocyanidins, the pigments that give cranberry their characteristic red colour, helps in improving gut health. As per various studies, the compounds present in cranberries don’t allow the harmful microbes to affect the gut.