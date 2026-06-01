‘Best procedure is the one you never need’: Why your 50-year-old heart is a map of your 30s

A growing body of medical opinion is shifting the focus of heart care from emergency treatment to early prevention. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a longevity medicine physician and board-certified interventional cardiologist, underscores this shift in his recent Instagram post, urging people to rethink when they should start paying attention to their heart health, ideally well before age 50.

Reflecting on his practice, he notes, “For 20 years, I was the cardiologist people came to after the system had already failed them,” highlighting a reactive healthcare model where intervention often begins too late. He adds, “After the blockage was there, the stent was needed, and the emergency was real. But the question that changed my career was: Why did we wait until the artery was already diseased to start calling this heart care?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to him, the condition of your heart by midlife is not accidental but cumulative. “By 50, your heart is often reflecting the last 20 years of your metabolism, stress biology, sleep, blood sugar, inflammation, muscle mass, hormones, gut, and daily repair capacity,” he explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Bhojraj, MD | Integrative Cardiologist (@doctorsanjaymd)

He also challenges a common misconception that the absence of symptoms equals good health. “The worst part? Most people are still being told they’re ‘fine’ because they don’t have any blatant alarm bells showing up yet. That is not prevention,” he says.

Instead, he advocates for deeper, earlier assessment:

“Prevention is knowing whether your body is building plaque before you feel symptoms.”

“It’s understanding whether your blood sugar is damaging your vessels, even if you’re not diabetic.”

“It’s asking why your blood pressure is rising instead of only asking how to suppress it.”

While he acknowledges the importance of medical advancements, he emphasises a more proactive approach: “I still believe in modern cardiology. But I also know this: The best heart procedure is the one you never need.” He concludes with a call for earlier awareness, stating, “That is the conversation I wish more people were having before 50.”

Early, often overlooked signs or internal markers individuals should monitor to assess their heart health

Dr Bilal Ahmed Baba, Senior Consultant – Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, tells indianexpress.com, “Many cardiovascular problems develop silently for years before symptoms appear. Feeling “normal” does not always mean the heart and blood vessels are healthy. In many cases, risk factors show up long before chest pain, heart failure, or stroke develops.”

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Some of the most important early markers, according to Dr Bilal include:

Vital signs

Blood pressure: Persistent readings above 130/80 mmHg deserve attention, as hypertension is one of the strongest predictors of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and heart failure.

Persistent readings above 130/80 mmHg deserve attention, as hypertension is one of the strongest predictors of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and heart failure. Resting heart rate: A persistently elevated resting pulse may suggest deconditioning, cardiovascular stress, thyroid problems, anaemia, arrhythmias, or autonomic dysfunction.

A persistently elevated resting pulse may suggest deconditioning, cardiovascular stress, thyroid problems, anaemia, arrhythmias, or autonomic dysfunction. Waist circumference and body composition: Central abdominal obesity is strongly linked to insulin resistance and coronary artery disease, even in people who are not significantly overweight.

Physical signs people often ignore

Several subtle changes can precede major cardiovascular disease:

Reduced exercise tolerance

Breathlessness while climbing stairs

Unusual fatigue

Poor recovery after exertion

Mild ankle swelling

Palpitations or skipped beats

Dizziness or near-fainting episodes

Erectile dysfunction in men, which can precede coronary artery disease by years

Loud snoring and daytime sleepiness are suggestive of sleep apnea

“One of the earliest clues to declining cardiovascular health is often not dramatic symptoms, but a gradual decline in stamina — ‘I can still do things, but not as easily as before,'” says Dr Bilal.

How individuals in their 30s and 40s can track and improve metabolism, stress, sleep, and inflammation

Heart disease prevention is usually far more effective than treating advanced disease later. Dr Bilal states the most powerful protective measures are often simple habits practised consistently over many years.

Exercise regularly

Aim for:

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At least 150 minutes per week of moderate aerobic activity such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming

Strength training 2–3 times per week

Even daily walking has significant cardiovascular benefits.

Track metabolic health

People in their 30s and 40s should periodically monitor:

Blood pressure

Fasting glucose and HbA1c

Cholesterol levels

Waist circumference

Weight trends

Central abdominal fat and worsening metabolic markers often develop gradually and silently over time.

Prioritise sleep

Poor sleep is strongly associated with:

Hypertension

Obesity

Insulin resistance

Arrhythmias

Increased cardiovascular risk

Adults should aim for consistent, good-quality sleep and seek evaluation for symptoms such as loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness, or poor sleep quality that may suggest sleep apnea.

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Manage stress effectively

Chronic stress can contribute to elevated blood pressure, inflammation, poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits, and reduced physical activity.

Helpful strategies include:

Regular exercise

Mindfulness or meditation

Maintaining healthy social relationships

Reducing excessive work stress where possible

Seeking support for anxiety or burnout when needed

Follow a heart-friendly diet

Cardioprotective diets generally emphasise:

Vegetables and fruits

Whole grains

Nuts and legumes

Fish and unsaturated fats

Minimally processed foods

Reduce sedentary time

Dr Bilal mentions that even individuals who exercise regularly can be negatively affected by prolonged sitting. Frequent movement throughout the day matters.

“Avoiding smoking and limiting heavy alcohol intake are also among the most important long-term cardiovascular protective measures,” concludes the expert.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.