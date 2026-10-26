Heart health after 40: Symptoms men and women should not dismiss as ageing

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Longevity physician Florence Comite recently discussed the earliest warning signs that someone may be ageing faster than expected on The Genius Life Podcast. She highlighted erectile dysfunction in men as a potential indicator of future cardiovascular disease and persistent fatigue in women as a common sign of declining energy.
But can these symptoms really signal that the heart and blood vessels are ageing prematurely? According to Dr Anup Taksande, Clinical Director – Cardiology and Cardiac Interventions, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, certain symptoms may indicate underlying cardiovascular problems and should not automatically be attributed to ageing.
Can erectile dysfunction indicate heart disease?
“Erectile dysfunction is often regarded as something that happens naturally with age, but it is neither inevitable nor necessarily a normal part of ageing. In some men, it may be an early indication of cardiovascular disease,” says Dr Taksande.
An erection requires healthy blood vessels and adequate blood flow. Since the arteries supplying the penis are smaller than the coronary arteries supplying the heart, vascular damage may become apparent through erectile difficulties before symptoms of coronary artery disease emerge.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Erectile dysfunction can occur approximately two to five years before the onset of symptomatic heart disease,” he explains. However, not every case is linked to cardiovascular problems; stress, medication, hormonal imbalances and psychological factors can also contribute.
Men experiencing persistent erectile dysfunction should seek medical evaluation, including checks of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and overall cardiovascular risk.
Is persistent fatigue an early warning sign in women?
“In women, fatigue can be associated with poor sleep, stress, hormonal changes around menopause or reduced physical activity. It may also indicate treatable conditions such as anemia, thyroid disorders or diabetes,” says Dr Taksande.
Heart disease can also present differently in women. Unusual fatigue, breathlessness and reduced exercise tolerance may sometimes occur without prominent chest pain.
“For instance, if a woman who could previously climb two flights of stairs comfortably now becomes unusually tired or breathless after one, she should pay attention to that change,” he says.
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Do men’s hearts age faster than women’s?
“Men tend to develop coronary artery disease earlier than women, with some studies suggesting a difference of around seven to ten years in the onset of certain clinical manifestations. However, it is an oversimplification to say that men’s hearts age exactly a decade faster,” Dr Taksande explains.
Before menopause, women generally have a lower risk of coronary artery disease than men of similar ages. After menopause, cardiovascular risk rises as hormonal changes influence blood pressure, cholesterol and metabolism.
Women may experience chest discomfort, unusual fatigue, breathlessness, nausea or discomfort in the back or jaw during a cardiac event.
“Cardiovascular health depends not just on age or sex but also on lifestyle and risk factors. Smoking, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, high cholesterol and uncontrolled blood pressure can accelerate vascular damage in both men and women,” he says.