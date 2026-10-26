Heart health after 40: Symptoms men and women should not dismiss as ageing

Longevity physician Florence Comite recently discussed the earliest warning signs that someone may be ageing faster than expected on The Genius Life Podcast. She highlighted erectile dysfunction in men as a potential indicator of future cardiovascular disease and persistent fatigue in women as a common sign of declining energy.

But can these symptoms really signal that the heart and blood vessels are ageing prematurely? According to Dr Anup Taksande, Clinical Director – Cardiology and Cardiac Interventions, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, certain symptoms may indicate underlying cardiovascular problems and should not automatically be attributed to ageing.

Can erectile dysfunction indicate heart disease?

“Erectile dysfunction is often regarded as something that happens naturally with age, but it is neither inevitable nor necessarily a normal part of ageing. In some men, it may be an early indication of cardiovascular disease,” says Dr Taksande.