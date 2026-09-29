Heart attack symptoms when you’re alone: What to do in the first few minutes

What should you do during a heart attack? (Photo: AI)

A suspected heart attack is an emergency, and being alone at home can make the situation more frightening. But the first few minutes are important, and trying to figure out the cause of your symptoms yourself can waste valuable time.

“Do not wait for the symptoms to become severe. Call emergency medical services immediately,” says Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Here is what to do if you are alone and think you could be having a heart attack.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

1. Call emergency services first

Do not wait to see whether the discomfort goes away on its own.

“Heart attack symptoms can include pressure or heaviness in the chest, but breathlessness, cold sweating, nausea, dizziness or discomfort in the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw can also be warning signs,” Dr Sangoi says.