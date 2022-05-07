From reducing bad cholesterol to keeping anaemia at bay: Know the many health benefits of black raisins

Raisins are an undeniable part of desserts in India. Used extensively in sweets and especially during festivals, the usual raisins are normally dark yellow or brown in colour. But, have you ever come across black coloured raisins?

They are bite-sized, pockets of flavour with wrinkled skin and a juicy interior. From reducing hair loss, eliminating impurities from the blood, and reducing high blood pressure to keeping anaemia at bay, black raisins are a wonderful addition to your diet as “they contain natural antioxidants and are rich in iron,” said Ayurvedic expert Dixa Bhavsar, in an Instagram post.

Dr Bhavsar recommended soaking the raisins before consumption as dried food items may aggravate your Vata dosha and may promote “gastric issues”. She said that soaking the raisins, preferably overnight, makes them easy to digest.

Black raisins have a host of health benefits according to Ayurveda. Here are a few, according to the expert.

Helps with osteoporosis

Black raisins are a rich source of potassium. It also contains a high amount of calcium, which is extremely beneficial for bone health.

Reduces grey hair and hair fall

Black raisins are not only full of iron but also contain a large amount of vitamin C. It facilitates the fast absorption of minerals in the body and provides proper nourishment to hair as well.

Keep blood pressure under control

Depending on age or lifestyle issues, an increasing number of people in the world suffer from high blood pressure. Consuming black raisins may help the condition as “potassium helps reduce sodium in blood”, according to Dr Bhavsar.

Keeps anaemia at bay

Raisins are usually a rich source of iron and vitamin B-complex which promotes the growth of red blood cells. Having a handful of raisins on a regular basis may keep anaemia symptoms at bay.

Fights against bad cholesterol

Dr Bhavsar said that black raisins “reduce LDL cholesterol” in the blood. LDL cholesterol is also dubbed as ‘bad cholesterol’ in medicine and increases the strain on the heart to perform normal functions. Having a few black raisins every day could promote better heart health.

Good for oral health

Black raisins may be beneficial for your oral health, a recent study conducted by the USA Department of Food and Nutrition revealed. Eating raisins may protect you against cavities. According to researchers, raisins contain five phytochemicals and plant antioxidants including oleanolic acids which help to stop the growth of bacteria that causes dental caries.

Relieves constipation

Black raisins are known for their high amounts of dietary fibre, “which can provide bulk to stool”, said Dr Bhavsar. Fibre is known to provide almost immediate relief from constipation and has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for decades.

Few other benefits:

*Helps reduce menstrual cramps

*Improves energy levels

*It helps reduce acidity (heartburn)

