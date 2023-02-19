Ditch junk foods for these healthy snacks while travelling

Travel is exciting in more ways than one, and what makes it even more fun-filling is food! Having said that, it does not mean that you go on an eating spree without thinking about the nutritional content of the food. As such, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, shared a few healthy snacks that you should carry while travelling. “One of the most important and fun parts of trips is snacking, But it is highly important to stick to healthy snacks, especially when you are travelling as it will also help you resist the temptation to buy something unhealthy,” she said in her Instagram post.

If you are planning to travel anytime soon, carry these healthy snacks along and avoid eating unhealthy foods.

Also Read | Healthy eating: Unmissable snacking options to try

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Amaranth Chikki: If you crave sweets while travelling, choose healthier ones such as amaranth chikki. “They are high in protein and fibre, which stimulates hunger and decreases appetite and calorie intake,” wrote Lovneet.

Buttermilk: The first choice of drink while travelling is either a cold drink or a packaged juice, which is not healthy at all. So what is the tastier and healthier alternative? As per Lovneet, it is suggested to make friends with buttermilk. “Move over sugary drinks and opt for buttermilk. Buttermilk makes a great drink while travelling. It is high in protein and calcium, and good for food digestion,” she wrote. Also, you can add spices like cumin to make it even better and tastier. “So, instead of taking in soda or sugary drinks, go for buttermilk,” she added.

Roasted makhana is one of the healhiest snacks. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Roasted makhana is one of the healhiest snacks. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Roasted Makhana: Pop in some roasted makhanas as you enjoy your travel journey. “Roasted makhana make a classic snack for anyone looking for a quick bite on the road. Makhanas can keep you fuller for longer; thanks to the presence of sufficient amounts of protein. Protein helps prevent you from overeating and cravings,” explained the nutritionist.

Also Read | Consume this tasty evening snack for its various health benefits

Fruits: Another healthier and fuss-free snack is fruits. Fruits are the perfect companions while on a long journey. They are not only highly nutritious but also easily portable. “During road trips, munching on hydrating, high-fibre foods like fruit may keep your bowel movements regular and help prevent constipation caused by lack of activity,” wrote the expert.

Roasted chickpeas: Roasted chickpeas also make for a great snacking option. “Chickpeas are highly nutritious, providing protein, fiber, magnesium, folate, and zinc,” explained Loveneet.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!