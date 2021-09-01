Snack time: Healthy food options to satiate your mid-day cravings

Hunger pangs are difficult to manage and snacking is hard to resist. As such, we often end up indulging in chips, soft drinks, pizzas, burgers and fried food items whenever cravings strike. However, these unhealthy snacks can lead to weight gain and also certain digestive issues.

ALSO READ | Five yummy low calorie snack options for the monsoon season

However, you can always replace them with some healthier alternatives. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar has recommended some healthy snacking options that are not just nutritious but also tasty.

“When it comes to snacks, kids and even millennials tend to choose chips, cookies, pastries, soft drinks, pizza, burgers etc which are sometimes okay, but really affect your health if had often. Unhealthy snacking is one of the reasons behind obesity, acne, hormonal issues, hair fall, diabetes, thyroid, PCOS & other lifestyle issues,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

She shared the following healthy snacks options that you can enjoy guilt-free.

*Gur chana (jaggery and chickpeas)– It is easily available, easy to digest, boosts immunity and sharpens memory.

*Roasted makhana- It is rich in nutrients, stabilises your blood sugar and doesn’t make you gain weight.

*Poha- It makes you feel fuller and energetic. It is a good source of carbohydrates and fat.

*Puffed rice/mamra– It is crispy, savoury and super easy to prepare and digest.

*Coconut jaggery ladoo- It is best for people who crave sweets.

*Dry fruit laddoo- It is nutritious and filling.

*Sattu drink– It is an amazing source of protein and energy. It can be consumed pre or post-workout or during the afternoon.

*Sesame laddoo- It is best for hair, teeth and bones.

*Nuts and dry fruits- They have good antioxidants, fibre, nutrition and fills your stomach in an instant.

*Fruits- nourishing and full of prana.

*Oats– Oats can be consumed in milk, water, as a laddoo or a chilla. It has good fibre, easy to digest and is nutritious.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!