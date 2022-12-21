scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Healthy prebiotic foods to boost gut health

Prebiotics are a form of dietary fibre that feed the friendly bacteria in your gut

These foods promote a healthy gut (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A healthy gut is a healthy you! And, to ensure good gut health, you must consume the right diet comprising adequate prebiotics. But, what are these? According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, prebiotics is a form of dietary fibre that feed the friendly bacteria in your gut. “These healthy fibres include insulin, pectins, beta-glucans, fructooligosaccharides, and resistant starches,” she wrote on Instagram.

“So how do we get them? Well, read on for the best prebiotic foods,” Batra continued, sharing some of the best prebiotic foods that should find a place on your grocery list. Take a look.

 

Garlic

One of the best prebiotics, garlic helps promote the growth of beneficial Bifidobacteria in the gut. “It also helps prevent disease-promoting bacteria from growing,” she explained.

Onion

A staple in Indian households, onions are a versatile vegetable, rich in insulin and fructooligosaccharides (FOS). “FOS strengthens gut flora, helps with fat breakdown, and boosts your immune system by increasing nitric oxide production in cells,” the nutritionist said.

Flaxseeds

Consume flaxseeds as their fibre content comes from mucilage gum, cellulose and lignin. She shared that it promotes healthy gut bacteria and reduces the amount of dietary fat that you digest and absorb.

Eat onions regularly! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Banana

Bananas are another low-fructose fruit that is fibre-rich and contains inulin, a substance that stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the gut,” Batra said.

Barley

A popular cereal, barley is high in Beta-glucan which is a prebiotic fibre promoting the growth of friendly bacteria in your digestive tract. “The beta-glucan in barley has also been shown to lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease,” she said.

Dr Santosh Pandey, Naturopath and Acupuncturist, Rejua Energy Centre said that prebiotics allow the gut bacteria to produce nutrients for your colon cells, which leads to a healthier digestive system. “Prebiotics generally stimulate the growth of bifidobacterial microbes and lactobacillus, which confers several beneficial effects on the host like improving digestion and strengthening the immune system,” he told indianexpress.com, sharing some prebiotics you must consume.

*Dandelion greens are a fibre-rich substitute for greens in your salad. They increase the friendly bacteria in your gut, reduce constipation, and boost your immune system.
*Garlic is a tasty herb with prebiotic benefits. It is proven to help promote good bacteria and prevent harmful bacteria from growing.
*Onions are rich in inulin and FOS, which can help boost your immune system, provide fuel for your gut bacteria, and improve digestion.
*Asparagus is a popular vegetable rich in prebiotic fibre and antioxidants. It promotes healthy gut bacteria and may help prevent certain cancers.

