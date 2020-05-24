Healthy practices for people with diabetes to manage their blood sugar

It is the need of the hour to keep the sugar levels in check for the ones with diabetes as the cases of Covid-19 is increasing speedingly. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay images) It is the need of the hour to keep the sugar levels in check for the ones with diabetes as the cases of Covid-19 is increasing speedingly. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay images)

If one gets diabetes, not only does their blood sugar level get affected, but the insulin production level also gets compromised. People with high or unmanaged blood sugar levels tend to have less than normal blood flow, because of which the body finds it difficult to harness nutrients and heal. Thus, due to the weakened immune system, people suffering from diabetes can are prone to develop infections, and may take a longer time to get back on track. The condition, however, is manageable, even in the wake of coronavirus.

It is the need of the hour to keep the sugar levels in check for the ones with diabetes as the cases of Covid-19 increase stupendously.

* Stay hydrated, and eat fresh fruits and vegetables to enhance your immunity.

* “Exercise on a daily basis. Try to increase activities at home. Do exercises that will not stress you out. Opt for yoga, pranayama, and deep breathing exercises. This will improve your pulmonary function and will not cause any disturbance in breathing. Even light stretches can be done to keep your body supple and fit. You can also do simple household chores such as sweeping, mopping, and cleaning”, suggests Dr Anil Boraskar, Diabetologist, ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital, Mumbai.

* Check blood sugar level at home with the help of home glucose monitoring that is reliable machines. You can check your blood sugar levels and keep a target of less than 140 and 180 mg/dl. If your sugar is in this range then monitor the levels, every alternate day. If your sugar levels are not in this range then monitor it thrice a day, and you will have to take insulin instead of medications. Consult your diabetologist over the phone, who will set your insulin doses according to your blood sugar levels.

* If you are diabetic and hypertensive, then monitor your blood pressure levels from time to time and take medications.

* Washing hands is important, and so is washing feet. Clean them regularly. You can take the help of your family members and look for any cuts, ulcers, or wounds on the feet. Get immediate attention if required.

* Maintain good personal hygiene. Upgrade your skin, oral, and intimate hygiene. Practice social distancing.

* “The spread of COVID-19 is via asymptomatic patients in whom symptoms are not seen. But if you are a diabetic and have a seasonal cough or cold then pay attention to it. Other symptoms that people with diabetes may have is hypoglycemia (can be described as a condition in which your blood sugar (glucose) level is lower than normal). This can be dangerous so help yourself with sugar if your sugar is less than 70 mg/dL. Make a note of what has caused a drop in your sugar level”, says Dr Boraskar, Diabetologist.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd