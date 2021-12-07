Start your day on a healthy note with these nutritious foods

It is important to begin your day on a good note, both mentally as well as physically. How you start your day dictates a lot of things, from your mood to your overall productivity. As such, it is necessary to stay mindful of a few things, including the type of food that you consume first thing in the morning.

In an Instagram post, Dr Kushangi Hemani, a homeopath, lists some morning essentials with which you can start your day. Most of these are commonly-found kitchen ingredients that can help you stay healthy by taking care of your gut and aiding digestion.

1. Start with soaked and peeled almonds. The doctor states that it is packed with nutrients and is rich in vitamin E, which is good for skin and hair health. Almonds are excellent for the brain, too.

2. Next, go for raisins that have been soaked overnight. It is understood to be good for the gut, helping with digestion, and reducing hair fall. This superfood is rich in iron and vitamin B.

3. Take warm water with a pinch of turmeric. It has anti-inflammatory properties which can boost your immunity.

These small changes can go a long way in keeping your health; would you like to start?

