Healthy New Year resolutions: Follow these tips to stay fit

Every new year, most of us pledge to turn over a new leaf and adopt a healthier lifestyle. A lot of these New Year resolutions, however, don’t last long. This is because, ironically, New Year celebrations are often fuelled by late-night parties, binging on high-calorie festive foods, and consuming more than usual amounts of alcohol.

So, post the New Year parties, we end up putting on weight due to all the empty calories we consumed. The task of losing the extra pounds might seem too difficult at that time, but it isn’t impossible. If losing weight or getting fit are also high on your list of new year resolutions, there is no time like the present. This year, attain your goals by being consistent with your plans. Here’s looking at five things that you can do to ensure that 2020 is the year that you become the healthiest version of yourself, suggests Dolly Kumar, founder and director, Gaia.

A nutritious breakfast is key

The high fibre content not only keeps your tummy in check but also keeps you feeling fuller for longer. (Source: Getty Images) The high fibre content not only keeps your tummy in check but also keeps you feeling fuller for longer. (Source: Getty Images)

No matter how late you partied the previous night, skipping breakfast must never be an option. A hearty and healthy breakfast gives you the energy to power through the day and also ensures that you remain full for longer without feeling the need to snack between meals. For a truly healthy breakfast, you can bank on a bowl of muesli. A bowl full of muesli contains wheat flakes, corn flakes, rolled oats and other ingredients that are rich in antioxidants, fibre, and protein. This combination makes you feel full and helps in weight management. Apart from muesli, you can also opt for original oats or multigrain oats that help manage cholesterol levels, maintain body weight and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Eat small meals more frequently

One can go for smaller meals that might include 1-2 cookies. (Source: File Photo) One can go for smaller meals that might include 1-2 cookies. (Source: File Photo)

Nutrition and weight loss experts advise people to eat less, but more often. Simply put, instead of three large meals, you should try to eat five to six small meals every day. This is because small meals help your body convert food into energy instead of fat. This also helps your body maintain healthy blood-sugar levels and prevent energy dips that can come from eating bigger, calorie-heavy meals.

Smaller meals can include digestive cookies, multigrain cookies or oatmeal cookies that contain fibre. You can also grab a handful of trail mix which is a power-packed combination of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits.

Focus on proteins, cut the carbs

Include more protein sources in your diet. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Include more protein sources in your diet. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is no secret that carbohydrates and sugar in every meal can contribute to increasing your body weight. Instead of filling up on carbs, try to eat protein with every meal. You can consume protein in the form of lean meats like chicken and fish or a host of veggies including spinach, peas, broccoli, etc. Another great source of protein – spirulina – can be consumed to improve overall health while helping you maintain a healthy weight.

Ample hydration for visible results

The key thing to know is that if you are forgetting to drink water for whatever reason, you can always trick your body into staying hydrated. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The key thing to know is that if you are forgetting to drink water for whatever reason, you can always trick your body into staying hydrated. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Water is known to detoxify the body, help burn calories and suppress untimely food cravings. While experts suggest that one must drink at least eight glasses or two litres of water a day, this is far from the truth. The truth is, water requirement differs from person to person depending on height, weight and other such parameters. If plain water is too boring for you, you can also add a dash of multifloral honey to make it more appealing. Honey promotes fat burning and also remedies several ailments. It is also the perfect substitute for sugar.

Stay active

Make sure you make the right food choices and consume a lot of fluids while preparing for a marathon. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure you make the right food choices and consume a lot of fluids while preparing for a marathon. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Your physical activity determines your health as much as the food you consume does. There are many ways to remain active during the day including cardio exercise, bicycling, running, brisk walking, etc. Boost the benefits of your physical activities with a glass of green tea. This boosts metabolism and acts as a potent antioxidant which burns excess calories and reduces the risk of obesity. It also helps maintain blood-sugar and reduces stress.

