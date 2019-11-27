Healthy munchies for diabetics when travelling

Travelling might seem like fun, but for diabetics, it comes with its challenges. While others can easily binge on street side samosas, parathas and cheese sandwiches, people with high blood sugar levels can’t afford to give in to temptation as extra carbs can affect their insulin levels.

Diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and thyroid are on an unprecedented rise, according to a study titled ‘India Fit Report 2019’ published by GOQii, a leading preventive healthcare company. Diabetes has increased by 40 per cent from 2017 to 2018 among people below 45 years, and cholesterol has witnessed an overall increase of 40 per cent in the said time period.

However, that should not stop you from hitting the road, as we have curated a bunch of healthy snack items that you can binge on while others are savouring unhealthy fried street food.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds have been found to contain properties that have a blood glucose-lowering effect. These seeds are rich in dietary fibre too, a factor that is believed to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Yoghurt

People mostly associate yoghurt with weight loss because it is rich in protein and calcium. As per studies, people who consume calcium-rich foods are less likely to become insulin resistant. For diabetics, yoghurt can be included in the diet as a breakfast item. Consuming it on a regular basis may bolster your immune system as well. You must exercise caution though because some variants have high amounts of added sugar, which could be detrimental.

Flaxseed

Flaxseeds, if not chewed properly, may not get digested and simply get washed out of your body. So it’s a good idea to grind the seeds and add the powder to baked foods, oatmeal, cereals, smoothies or yoghurt. You can even add the powder to the dough for making rotis and pooris.

Eggs

Egg yolks contain vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin and zinc, which are all important for eye health. While Vitamin A protects the cornea, lutein and zeaxanthin lower the chance of getting serious eye conditions like age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in vitamin E that can help prevent age-related macular degeneration as well as cataracts.