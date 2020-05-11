Ramadan: Have a healthy sehri with these simple dietary tips

Keep your energy levels up during Ramadan with these simple tips. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Keep your energy levels up during Ramadan with these simple tips. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Suhur or sahari, also called sehri, is the significant pre-dawn meal consumed by those observing a fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Sehri is extremely important as it is what helps people maintain their energy levels during the day. Which is why, it is essential that the right food in the right quantity is consumed, especially if the person is working. However, in the current scenario, those observing roza should take additional dietary precautions for suhur to reduce the chances of infection, suggests Avni Kaul, nutritionist, wellness coach and certified diabetes educator and founder of NutriActivania.

Stay hydrated

It is very important to keep our body hydrated throughout the day to reduce the chances of infection. Hence, drink at least two cups of water during suhur to stay hydrated. Try adding water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, tomato, etc to your pre-dawn meal. It is important to drink two litres of water slowly between iftar and suhur to ensure proper hydration throughout the day.

Protein-based foods

Green peas are full of antioxidants. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock Green peas are full of antioxidants. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock

Protein allows one to feel fuller for a longer duration of time. So it is important to include protein-rich foods like paneer, dal, channa, green peas (matar), rajma (preferably boiled) in the meal. These will help you feel energised and fuller for a better part of your day.

Avoid caffeinated drinks

It is advised to either avoid or reduce intake of caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea, and cola for suhur as caffeine can make some people urinate more, leading to dehydration. Instead, you can try green and herbal tea. One can even opt for curd that will also keep your gut healthy and cooler during the summer.

Herbs

Herbs can help boost immunity and energy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Herbs can help boost immunity and energy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Try to add herbs like mint, basil (tulsi) and cardamom to your meal as they refresh the breath and purify the body. These flavourful herbs are also high in antioxidants and can boost immunity while combating disease-causing free radicals.

Avoid heavy meal and fried food

Focus to have a balanced meal. Avoid eating a heavy meal that includes fried meat or rice, or else you may feel hungry and thirsty all day long. Instead, go for boiled eggs and meat in small quantities. This will help ensure that you get sufficient protein intake for the day.

Don’t skip vegetables

Cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, pears, watermelons, and all other vegetables hydrate the body and also help meet the daily dose of essential minerals and vitamins. You can also make salads with greens for suhur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd