Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Healthy living: Prevent winter season illnesses by doing these simple things

"Most of the time, your immune system will deal with your winter infections independently," says an expert

We tend to lose our resistance power in cold, dry air. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
Winter months are festive and jolly, but they are also synonymous with many illnesses, many of which are preventable, such as colds and flu. Since people spend most of their time indoors or in closed spaces, it makes it easier for respiratory viruses to spread. According to Amol Naikawadi, preventive healthcare specialist and joint managing director of Indus Health Plus, we tend to lose our resistance power in cold, dry air. He warns that skin and respiratory infections can be caused by a sudden drop in temperature.

Here are some common ailments to watch out for:

ALSO READ |Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Common cold: Viral infection affecting your nose, throat, and sometimes ears. It lasts from a few days to several weeks.

Flu: Contagious respiratory disease similar to common cold, it affects the mouth, nose, throat and lungs. Depending on the severity, it can be mild or severe. Even though the fever is treated in five days, the coughing and general fatigue last for two weeks.

Winter skin ailments: Itching, eczema outbreaks, psoriasis, etc. Moisturising the skin is important. Winter skin ailments include flaky, itchy skin, dehydrated skin, and UV damage.

Bronchitis: Common viral respiratory infection that can be acute or chronic; characterised by inflammation of the bronchi, the large tubes that bring air to the lungs.

ALSO READ |Winter special: Why you should have ‘Bajre Ki Raab’ this season

Prevention

Naikawadi says, “No one can genuinely prevent winter illnesses for the rest of their lives, but there are some precautions you may take to stay healthy and avoid them.”

Keep a safe distance from persons with a cold and avoid using the same items such as clothes, blankets, handkerchiefs, etc. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Here’s what you need to know:

* To prevent germs and bacteria, wash your hands frequently throughout the day.
* Rest frequently and drink plenty of fluids.
* Keep a safe distance from persons with a cold and avoid using the same items such as clothes, blankets, handkerchiefs, etc.
* Regular exercise helps boost immunity.
* Ensure that everyone in your family has their annual flu vaccination.
* If you are feeling ill, see a doctor immediately.
* Drink warm water.
* Remember to always wash your hands after using the restroom.
* Follow a healthy diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.
* Wear warm clothing and avoid being exposed to the cold as much as possible.
* Go for genetic testing to check if you are more prone to winter illness.

ALSO READ |Should you really begin your day with a glass of warm water?

“Most of the time, your immune system will deal with your winter infections independently. However, see a doctor if you think it is taking too long to recover,” the expert concludes.

