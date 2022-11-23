A healthy gut can help you lose weight; here’s how

There is no denying the fact that gut health is of supreme importance when it comes to maintaining overall well-being. As such, taking care of the gut can ensure chronic diseases and digestive problems are kept at bay. But, did you know that a healthy gut can also help you lose weight? Talking about the same, Kylie Ivanir, a nutritionist, recently shared a post on Instagram explaining the connection between a healthy gut and weight loss. “Weight loss can be frustrating and confusing. For those of you who have tried countless diets or calorie counting, it’s time to pay attention to your gut,” she wrote, adding that “studies show that a healthy gut microbiome supports weight loss, and supporting your gut will win over fad diets any day.”

Agreed Garima Goyal, a dietician, and told indianexpress.com that “healthy weight loss is not only an outcome of calorie restriction but also of healthy gut microbiota.” The expert added that the gut is often referred to as the “second brain” and has thousands of microorganisms thriving inside it that researchers have found “to have an impact on body weight, where some are permissive to weight loss and some are not.”

“The gut microbiota digests and metabolises the food you eat along with helping in vitamin synthesis,” she told indianexpress.com.

So how exactly does a good gut help in losing weight? Check out the the points below:

*Good gut bacteria help you feel full longer: The experts said that gut bacteria increases satiety hormones that signal to your brain that you have sufficient energy stores and prompt you to stop eating. “Inside the gut, your good gut bacteria break down the fiber in food and produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFA). These SCFAs control the hormones that stimulate appetite like ghrelin and make you feel full,” Garima added.

*Good gut bacteria reduce inflammation: In her post, Kylie Ivanir pointed out that inflammation in the gut can lead to metabolic diseases such as Type II diabetes that can further lead to weight gain. However “by maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, you reduce the occurrence of inflammation and thus weight gain,” she added.

*Good gut bacteria reduce excess estrogen: Kylie Ivanir also explained that excess estrogen can cause its reabsorption that creates its dominance and leads to weight gain. The estrobolome (a collection of bacteria in the gut) is a key component for fat loss as it balances estrogen levels.

*Good gut bacteria help regulate thyroid: “Hypothyroidism occurs when your thyroid is not functioning properly and hormones (such as excess estrogen) act on it, causing your metabolism to slow down,” Kylie Ivanir wrote, further pointing out that “20% of the enzyme that converts thyroid hormone into its active form comes from the gut microbiome.” The expert further added that a healthy gut can regulate the thyroid gland, which further supports healthy metabolism and fat loss.

*Good gut bacteria regulate blood sugar levels: According to Kylie Ivanir, when insulin can no longer regulate the blood sugar level in the body, it leads to insulin resistance and as a result, weight gain. However, “the microbe Lachnospiraceae bacterium 3 1 57FAA CT1 found in the gut can mitigate insulin resistance, which can, in turn, promote fat loss,” she added.

*Good gut bacteria absorb fewer calories from food: Many of us often wonder how some people never seem to gain weight. Well, Kylie Ivanir explained that “a diverse and healthy microbiome absorbs fewer calories during the process of energy harvesting, thereby reducing the occurrence of weight gain.”

*Gut and bacteria: Researchers have identified specific genes in the gut microbiome that can lead to weight loss, Garima Goyal said. “Bacteria like the prevotella genus grow at a faster rate in the intestine consuming more and leaving behind less energy for weight gain,” she added.

She further suggested, “A nutritious diet rich in fiber and pre and probiotics will be your roadmap to a healthy gut microbiome,” while listing some food tips.

*Fermented foods contain live microorganisms and ensure a good microbiome. You can include foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented foods.

*Whole grains and legumes contain fiber, which is digested by the gut bacteria and thus acts as prebiotics.

*Having a variety of fruits and vegetables increases your gut microbial diversity.

*Berries, herbs, and spices contain polyphenol, which is digested by good bacteria and also promotes their growth.

