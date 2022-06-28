Healthy eating: Unmissable snacking options to try

Eating healthy is a choice. There are many food options available out there, but what you choose to put on your plate decides your weight, overall health and fitness.

When it comes to snacking, people like to munch on foods that are particularly salty and savoury. It can lead to excessive calorie intake which will do you no good if weight loss is your ultimate goal.

While having the urge to snack in-between meals is normal, there are always healthier alternatives to processed food like chips, for instance. Nutritionist Azra Khan took to Instagram to share a list of 10 foods that are healthy snack options, writing, “Evening is the time [when] most people cheat on their healthy diet as they succumb to temptations. But, if you are prepared with your healthy and tasty snack, you won’t feel the need to spend money on junk.”

Try eating the following whenever you feel the urge to munch on something, as suggested by the expert:

1. Ghee roasted makhana

2. Roasted chana

3. Curd + protein powder

4. Roasted peanuts

5. A banana

6. Popcorn

7. Jhal muri

8. Papad with a dip

9. Grilled paneer

10. Puffed rice roasted in ghee

11. A handful of nuts and dates

12. Prunes

Khan added that while all these options are great, it is imperative that you eat them in a “limited portion”.

Which one do you like the best?

