Healthy eating: What you need to know about ‘feeling of fullness’

Often, when we eat, we are not aware of when to stop. Then, we end up feeling sluggish. At other times, we end up eating too little and lack the energy to go on with our day.

The awareness of hunger — or lack thereof — is important, because it is ultimately a reflection of your digestive health.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to explain the meaning of a very important term: ‘feeling of fullness’.

She wrote in the caption, “It is so important to know when to stop while having your meal or even when indulging in your favorites. But most of us are not aware of our ‘feeling of fullness’ and we either end up eating too little or too much.”

She continued, “Reaching the feeling of satisfaction by the stomach and the brain both will help you feel good and reach satiety.”

In the accompanying video, the expert explained that besides energy, our meals also provide us with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. “We do not know about the feeling of fullness and hence either end up eating way too much, or way too less.”

She added that feeling of fullness is a feeling of satiety, of feeling full energy, and not feeling lethargic or finding it difficult to move after a particularly heavy meal.

She advised on eating as per 80 to 90 per cent of the body’s capacity for better digestion.

