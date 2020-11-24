Morning concoctions: Nine healthy drinks you should consume on an empty stomach

How do you begin your morning? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many of us start our mornings with a cup of coffee or tea. But how about opting for something which is not only super healthy and refreshing but also good for the gut? So if you are willing to make a healthy switch this week, below are some drinks suggested by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho that can come handy, depending on your body’s preferences.

“When you wake up, hopefully after 12 hours of having nothing, your stomach and gut are like a sponge. They absorb what you give first. Try some of these concoctions and see what suits you. Change every week, the gut loves diversity for its bacterial integrity, Coutinho wrote in an Instagram post.

Natural ingredients found in the kitchen cabinet can be extremely beneficial for the body’s metabolic functions and also helps it hydrate after about 12 hours of fasting while asleep. It is considered that drinking light liquids on an empty stomach helps flush out toxins, increase appetite, help in reducing weight and even benefit the skin.

The 9 drinks he recommends are:

*Fresh wheatgrass or pure organic wheatgrass powder

*Lemon water

*Warm lemon water with ginger and raw honey

*Lemon, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, black pepper, water, and raw honey

*One tablespoon pure apple cider vinegar with lemon, ginger, garlic, raw honey, cinnamon

*Warm water with tulsi drops

*Water boiled with tulsi, ginger, lemon, and raw honey

*For mucous build-up: one tablespoon thyme boiled in water with ginger, peppercorns, turmeric

*”You can also keep it simple and just have a large mug of plain warm water or water at room temperature.

“Do what suits you. Everything in balance and moderation,” he further wrote.

