Are these superfoods part of your diet?

We can never stop stressing about the importance of healthy living and eating. While exercising plays a major role when it comes to keeping oneself fit, nothing can be achieved without following a healthy meal plan that is nutritious and benefits the body. So without wasting much time, we bring you some superfoods, as suggested by Sushma P. S. – Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, which are sure to help keep your fitness game strong.

Ajwain seeds

Ajwain seeds are rich in nutrients, and its extract is also used in medicinal oils and balms to relieve nausea and headache. Ajwain also helps aid digestion. Additionally, dissolving a tablespoon of ajwain in water and sipping it through the day will speed up weight loss.

Turmeric

Turmeric helps boost the body’s immunity levels. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Turmeric helps boost the body’s immunity levels. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

This everyday spice has a number of medicinal properties, from being anti-inflammatory and antioxidant to antibacterial and antiseptic. Turmeric milk can help improve your metabolism and boost your immunity.

Sabja

Basil seeds are packed with dietary fiber, essential vitamins, iron, calcium, copper and omega-3 fats. Including them in your everyday diet will help remove toxins from your system, relieve abdominal bloating, control your blood sugar, aid weight loss, and also treat heartburn. A teaspoon of basil seeds sprinkled on top of your shakes, smoothies, and salads will work wonders for your body.

Amla

Amla is rich in compounds that are good for your health. It is an excellent source of vitamin C, and one must consume amla juice as a regular dietary staple. It helps strengthen your

immunity, increases your resting metabolism rate, promotes good digestion, flushes out toxins, regulates sugar levels, and boosts liver health.

Moringa

Studies have demonstrated that moringa leaves also help keep the LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in check. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Studies have demonstrated that moringa leaves also help keep the LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in check. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Almost all parts of moringa oleifera, also known as horseradish tree or drumstick tree, have medicinal properties. Moringa leaves are rich in protein, vitamin B6, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, vitamin A and magnesium. It is also rich in antioxidants and helps reduce the oxidative stress caused due to chronic diseases such as type-2 diabetes and heart disease.

Studies have demonstrated that Moringa leaves also help keep the LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in check.

Brussel sprouts

These mini cabbages are rich in sulphur compounds that protect the body against carcinogens, and prevents oxidative damage. Consuming Brussel sprouts has also proven to increase the levels of detoxifying enzymes by up to 30 percent. They also contain vitamin C, vitamin K, iron and folate. However, you need to ensure that you do not cook it for a long time to retain its vitamin C content.

Walnuts

Walnuts are also rich in compounds that help bring down inflammation. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Walnuts are also rich in compounds that help bring down inflammation. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Commonly found in dry fruit baskets, walnuts are rich in monosaturated fats that help bring down the LDL cholesterol levels in your body. It is also rich in alpha-linolenic acid, an essential fat that helps lower the risk of heart disease. Walnuts are also rich in compounds that help bring down inflammation, a key culprit in a number of chronic diseases.

Pomegranates

Not only do they contain vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and folate, pomegranate seeds are rich in fiber and aid digestion. Flavonols found in pomegranate juice may help reduce inflammation that contributes to cartilage damage and osteoarthritis. Researchers are studying the juice for its beneficial effects on people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and other inflammatory conditions.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in monosaturated fats, and are chock full of vitamins and minerals. It helps prevent osteoporosis, improve digestion, promote natural detoxification, and protect the body from chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, and heart diseases. You can just add them to your salad for quick and easy consumption.

“By including these superfoods in your daily diet, you can achieve your health goals without compromising on the taste. If you are suffering from a serious medical condition, then make sure you consult with your physician before making modifications to your diet,” says Sushma P. S.

