From dates to dark chocolate: 5 healthy foods to satisfy your sugar cravings

Sugar cravings, especially during midnight are very common. No doubt sugar is a good stress buster, but on most occasions, we let it pass for the fear of gaining weight. But fret not! Healthy options to satisfy your sugar cravings are available. These may not be as tasty as a banoffee pie or a doughnut, but enough to help you indulge your sweet tooth in. From dates to dark chocolates and sweet potatoes, let’s take a look at a few healthy options:

Dates

Dates are rich in fibre, potassium and iron that help in boosting your energy. You can eat a handful of dates along with few almonds for an even tastier and crunchier snack.

Sweet potato

Sweet potato contains starch that are rich in fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium.

Berries

Berries are a nutritious choice for extinguishing your sugar cravings. High in fibre and low in sugar, they have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties as well. They also help reduce risk of heart diseases and diabetes.

Yogurt

Yogurt is rich in protein and calcium that also helps control your cravings and is good for your appetite. One of the healthiest choices, it is free of added sugar.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is chocolate containing more cocoa and less sugar. It further contains a healthy plant compound known as polyphenols but it has fat, hence it is advisable to lower your intake.

