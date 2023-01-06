This is why you feel bloated despite eating healthy and clean

Too much of anything can be bad for health — this saying holds true for everything, including healthy and clean. This is probably why you may feel heavy and bloated even after eating plant-based healthy foods. But how can that be possible? Worry not, Richa Gangani, a dietitian and weight loss expert, has answered all your (probable) questions in an Instagram post. However, before moving ahead, it must be noted that besides excessive gas, factors like water retention and constipation can also cause bloating.

“Yes, you can still be bloated even if you have the cleanest diet in the world,” she captioned her post, as she shared the reasons. Take a look:

*You’re eating too many salads. Raw vegetables can wreak havoc on an inflamed digestive tract. Cook your vegetables to make them easier to digest.

*You’re eating too fast. Chewing your food matters more than most give it credit for. Try to chew at least 20-30 times per bite.

*You’re snacking all day long. This doesn’t give your digestive system a break from food to work on the repair. Eat three balanced meals to hold you over.

*You’re not sleeping enough. Your body goes into repair mode while you’re sleeping. If your snooze time is cut short, you’re making it very difficult for your body to conquer any imbalances.

*You’re not drinking enough water. Proper hydration is critical for digestion. Drink at least 30 ml for every 0.10 kg of body weight. “A good water intake for men is around 3.7 litres and women is 2.7 litres, which can go up depending on climate, physical activity and diet! One can also drink fluids like lime water, coconut water, water infused with mint, or fruit juice, buttermilk, and diluted vegetable juices to help with adequate hydration,” Karishma Chawla, a nutritionist and lifestyle educator, told indianexpress.com.

*You haven’t figured out your food sensitivities. You could be eating boatloads of foods that are causing an immune response for your body.

*You haven’t figured out the root cause of your gut issues. Agreed Chawla and said, “Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, bok choy and other foods like beans may cause gas. It would be a good idea to keep an awareness journal to check on this and also sometimes small quality may be better tolerated.”

Bloating is a common symptom of an unhealthy gut. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Bloating is a common symptom of an unhealthy gut. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Foods that can help you de-bloat, according to Richa are:

*Probiotic drinks

*Greek yoghurt

*Avocados

*Berries

*Fennel seeds water

*Cold milk

*Kombucha

*Vitamin-C food

*Gond katira drink

Adding, Chawla said that supplements that can help with bloating and water retention are B6, GLA, fish oil and probiotics! “Add probiotics in the form of supplements and fermented vegetables to aid gut health for optimal digestion. Fermented vegetables include carrots and cucumbers. These are loaded with beneficial bacteria. Add prebiotics, which are fibre-rich foods that the bacteria live on. These include whole grains like amaranth, millet and high fibre fruits and vegetables,” said Chawla.

