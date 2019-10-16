Skip these foods to keep your brain healthy

There are numerous foods out there that are good for the brain. They sharpen it, shield it from potential diseases, improve memory and concentration. Then there food items and drinks that are not so great for the brain health. Here’s a list to help you strike out the items that your brain can really do without.

Tuna

Advertising

Occasional consumption is okay, but you mustn’t make this a part of your daily diet. Mercury found in tuna, shark, or swordfish, is toxic to humans, and, if ingested in large doses, can accumulate in and damage your brain.

ALSO READ | Tips to manage heart diseases: Here’s what you should know

Fried foods

These are not just bad for the body, but also for the brain. As tempting and lip-smacking as they are, researchers warn that eating fried foods contributes to inflammation and small brain size. Choose foods that are baked and grilled instead.

Sweetened beverages

Advertising

Beware of soft drinks, energy drinks, and sweet tea, because they contain high amount of sugar, which can cause neurological damage. These beverages contain fructose that can increase your dementia risk.

Alcohol

Goes without saying, excessive consumption of alcohol is dangerous, toxic and damaging for the brain — regardless of your age.

Vegetable oils

Did you know that canola, sunflower and soybean oils contain high levels of omega-6 — a fatty acid that promotes inflammation in your brain? These are particularly linked with Alzheimer’s disease, according to studies.

ALSO READ | From coffee to chocolate: These are power foods for the brain

Opt instead for the following power foods that improve the functioning of the brain and keep it from aging: coffee, eggs, turmeric, coconut oil, green leafy vegetables, dry fruits, dark chocolates, oranges, to name a few.