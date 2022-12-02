Ladies, here are some tips to develop healthy bladder habits

Sometimes, you may have to face situations wherein it becomes imperative to control the bladder, until you reach a washroom or any other place where you can relieve yourself. It should, however, be noted that resisting the urge to pee for long is not healthy. If you are wondering what kind of harm it causes, Dr Rubina Shanawaz Z, senior consultant, obstetrics and uro-gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore comes to you with answers.

The doctor explains that the urinary bladder is an elastic organ that stores and empties the urine, and that paying attention to “building healthy bladder habits” can go a long way to prevent “long-term bladder disturbances”.

Dr Rubina lists the following eight habits that will help you to take care of your bladder; read on.

1. Timed emptying of the bladder: In our busy life, we tend to avoid using the toilet till absolutely necessary. But, conscious emptying of the bladder once every 2- 3 hours can avoid over-distending it and precipitating retention of urine in the long run.

2. Do not delay the urge to urinate: The doctor warns that holding off urinating occasionally while travelling is acceptable, but regularly delaying relieving yourself can lead to disturbed urination patterns and urinary infections.

3. Relax while passing urine: Both mentally and physically. If you try to pass urine in a rush and head out, you most likely will retain urine which might lead to urinary infections. “Physical relaxation applies to being comfortably seated and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles, to aid in complete emptying of the bladder,” says Dr Rubina.

4. Drink enough fluids: Make sure you are hydrating yourself with 10 -12 glasses or 2 ½ – 3 litres of fluids a day. Per the doctor, soups and juices are also counted as fluids, since focusing only on water for fluid intake becomes difficult for most people.

5. Avoid caffeinated drinks: Increased consumption of caffeinated beverages such as tea, coffee and cola leads to an increased frequency of urination.

6. Stop smoking: “Smoking leads to vasoconstriction, placing you at an increased risk of urinary urgency due to bladder irritation,” the doctor cautions.

7. Practice Kegel’s exercises: Dr Rubina explains that pelvic floor exercises or Kegel’s exercises are where you “mimic stopping urine midstream (though the actual exercise needs to be done on an empty bladder) and hold for 3-5 counts and then relax for 3-5 counts”. It is repeated 10-15 times twice a day to strengthen the pelvic floor, which supports the urinary bladder. Its regular practice can prevent urinary leaks.

8. Avoid triggers that increase intra-abdominal pressure: It means that being overweight, chronic cough and chronic constipation can exert pressure on the pelvic floor, leading to laxity of the supporting muscle and urine leak. The expert states that maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding chronic cough and constipation will ease the pressure on the pelvic floor.

