Count on these healthy alternatives to curb sugar cravings this winter

One of the common issues that people face during the winter season is sugar cravings.It makes them reach out for unhealthy snacks and desserts that leads one to pile on the kilos. It is said that shorter days which mean diminished sunlight, makes one’s mood-lifting brain chemical serotonin less active. Less serotonin leaves one tired and hungry which makes one crave sugar and starchy foods that spike blood sugar (which lead to increased amounts of tryptophan which then get converted to serotonin, providing an instant mood boost, helping to banish the winter blues).

If you are facing a similar kind of an issue, here is some help from nutritionist Lovneet Batra who suggests that people should reach out to healthy alternatives that not only satisfy your sugar need but also satiate your taste buds.

Here are the options.

Fig

People with a sweet tooth can have dried figs as a healthy substitute for dessert. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) People with a sweet tooth can have dried figs as a healthy substitute for dessert. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Naturally high in fructose, figs are a good source of energy, which make them an ideal go-to snack for physically active people. Figs belong to the alkaline foods category and therefore help the digestive system in case of high acidity in the body. Because of their high fibre content, figs may nourish and tone the intestine, boost digestion as well as act as a natural detox due to their tiny indigestible pips that absorb toxins in your gut, thereby helping clean and strengthen the microflora. Also, high fibre foods provide feelings of fullness and can reduce hunger cravings, which may also be useful when aiming to lose weight. Have not more than two each day.

Munakka

Munakka is basically a variety of dehydrated grapes. It is considered extremely healthy in traditional Indian medicine and is often recommended as part of diet for those recovering from chronic illnesses. Considered as an effective home remedy for many minor health problems, this has a high amount of natural sugars like sucrose and glucose; which help control sugar cravings. Also, it is a rich source of calcium and micro-nutrient boron, that helps in strengthening bones and teeth. It also has ‘catechin’- an invaluable antioxidant and ‘Kaempferol’, a flavonoid which help decrease the growth of cancerous colon tumours. Consider having three per day.

Dates

They are high in calories, but unlike sugar, the calories obtained from dates come with a lot of nutritional properties. As dates are rich in potassium, iron and other beneficial plant compounds, the high soluble fibre content helps in fighting off sugar cravings and stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines. Limit your intake to three each day.

Raisins

As raisins are high in fibre, they curb hunger pangs. (Source: File Photo) As raisins are high in fibre, they curb hunger pangs. (Source: File Photo)

Raisins are naturally sweet and high in sugar and calories, but they’re beneficial to our health when eaten in moderation. In fact, raisins can aid digestion, boost iron levels, and keep your bones strong.

So, the next time you’re craving candy or sweets, consider munching on five raisins to satisfy your yearning. Your body will reap the healthy benefits.

Jaggery

Iron-rich food improves the haemoglobin level in blood which can boost curb sugar cravings post meal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Iron-rich food improves the haemoglobin level in blood which can boost curb sugar cravings post meal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A teaspoon of jaggery is considered the best alternative to refined sugar, which one uses in various food items and at the same time. Eating jaggery in winter helps in boosting the immunity of the body and improving hair and skin quality. As it consists of multiple antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, it helps in the cleansing of the liver and improves digestion. Eating a piece of jaggery daily after meals helps in activating the digestive enzymes which aid digestion. Moreover, if you cannot resist eating something sweet after meals, you can pop a small piece of jaggery to curb those sugar cravings.

To reduce your sugar cravings, make these healthier alternatives a part of your routine. But don’t replace them as a full-fledged munching option. Limit their intake.

