Health tips: This particular type of beans can keep Type 2 diabetes in check

Type 2 diabetes leads to a person’s blood sugar level becoming too high. And if untreated, it can result in long-term health problems. The condition entails symptoms like blurred vision, and a feeling of exhaustion all the time. They get further complicated in the long run. Notwithstanding how grave it sounds, it can be prevented and according to a report in Express, following a healthy diet and eating a certain Latin American food can help.

According to the National Health Service, eating various fruit and vegetables, maintaining the intake of sugar, salt and fat to minimum and some starchy foods like pasta can be helpful. These, however, are generic solutions. The same report suggests that along with these, eating specific foods can go a long way in curbing blood sugar levels. And among the rest, black beans, a very popular ingredient in Latin American and Mexican cooking, are considered to be a great option for people with diabetes.

As per studies, cited by the report, black beans are digested by the body slower compared to other carbohydrates. This helps in managing blood sugar levels. Along with black beans, other beans like pinto beans, adzuki beans and kidney beans help in regulating cholesterol and keeping weight in check. In case you are using canned beans, it is suggested that you do not add salt.

Another healthy inclusion in the diet is yoghurt. According to an analysis in A Journal of Nutrition, yoghurt consumption as part of a healthy diet can help in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes in adults.