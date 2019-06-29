Health tips: Add these foods to your diet and keep your liver healthy

Liver is the largest organ in the human body which measures around 3 pounds and is covered by the rib cage. It takes support of the gallbladder, pancreas and intestines to keep the digestive system functioning properly. The main job of the liver is to filter the blood coming from the digestive tract before passing it on to the rest of the body. It detoxifies harmful chemicals, and while doing so secretes bile that is passed on to the intestines.
It further makes proteins that help in blood clotting, and also stores sugar in the body which gives you a quick energy. As the liver performs so many important functions, it is important to ensure that it is healthy at all times. According to Jasleen Kaur, founder and mentor Just Diet clinic: “Maintaining the health of your liver can add years to your life, slow your aging process and keep your body free of ailments.”
To help keep the liver healthy, she shares a few food items such as:
Oatmeal
It has a lot of soluble fibers that help the liver by decreasing the blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, aiding weight loss, delaying or even preventing type 2 diabetes, and reducing the risk of liver fatty disease. Research shows that it also helps in removing belly fat.
Citrus fruits
Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, fruits like grapes, oranges and lemons have a natural ability to clean the liver. They boost the enzymes that help remove carcinogens and other toxins from the body.
Garlic
Garlic, which is rich in two natural enzymes known as allicin and selenium, is the best food to activate the enzymes that help your body remove toxins.
Broccoli
It is rich in dietary fibers, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, B1, B6 and E, manganese, phosphorus, choline, potassium, copper, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, zinc, calcium, iron, niacin and selenium. Study has found that broccoli helps in protecting cancer growth in the liver.
Coffee
Research suggests that moderate consumption of coffee can lower the risk of a range of liver diseases – including cancer, fibrosis and cirrhosis. Studies say that the chances of liver cirrhosis can be reduced by 44 per cent.
Turmeric
It is the best spice to maintain the health of the liver. Turmeric boosts liver detoxification by assisting enzymes that remove the toxins from the liver. In fact, it also helps in maintaining the health of gallbladder.
Nuts
Nuts, especially those that have a hard shell and grow on trees, are your best friends when it comes to healing the liver. A rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, nuts support the liver cleansing. However, it is important to chew nuts until they are finely ground in the mouth before swallowing.
Apples
Your liver loves apples. Studies say that drinking apple juice cleanses your liver as the malic acid present in the juice is said to soften the gallstones enabling them to be flushed from your liver.
Olive Oil
Olive oil is very healthy as it a rich source of Omega – 3 and 6 fatty acids, vitamin E, K and monounsaturated fats. A combination of lemon and olive oil can cleanse your body and help your liver preforming well, without resorting to a detox diet.
Salt
Salt is needed for the detoxification of the liver. Drinking Epsom salt with fruit juice and olive oil helps in cleaning your system. It is very important to use less salt in your diet as various studies suggest that a high salt diet can lead to fibrosis which is a first stage of liver scarring. It is advised to consume up to 6g a day.
Green leafy vegetables
They can be consumed raw, cooked, or even in juice form. They are full of chlorophyll and offer a powerful protective mechanism for the liver.