Some health benefits of pomegranate peel you probably never knew about

That vegetables and fruits come power-packed with loads of antioxidants and nutrients is a well-known fact. But did you know that even their peels and certain non-edible parts, which are largely discarded, can be helpful for health? TikTok content creator and social media personality Armen Adamjan, recently, introduced us to the benefits of pomegranate peels and their membranes and ground them into a powerful powder that, he said, can “help with a sore throat, cough, stomach problems, and even bone health”, among other benefits.

“As a matter of fact, there are more antioxidants in the peels than the fruit,” Adamjan said in the Instagram video.

How to powder pomegranate peels and membranes?

*Put the peels (with the inside membranes) in a pan.

*Bake them in the oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

*Once the peels are dry, blend them into a fine powder.

*A powdery brown mixture is ready to be used.

How to use it?

Adamjan suggested that one can make pomegranate tea.

*Grab an empty tea bag and add one teaspoon of the pomegranate peel powder. Now steep the tea in a glass of hot water. Pomegranate tea is ready!

“Pomegranate peels help with sore throat, cough, stomach problems and even boost your bone health,” he mentioned.

How to use pomegranate peel powder for your skin?

According to Adamjan, pomegranate peel powder is “great” for the skin.

*Mix some lemon juice with the powder until it becomes a paste.

*Apply it on your face.

*Leave it for 20 minutes.

*Rinse it off.

“Helps get rid off pimples, reduces acne, and wrinkles,” he mentioned. According to Dr Akriti Gupta from Jivisha Clinic, it promotes collagen which naturally and effectively delays skin ageing and wrinkles.

Nutritionist Dr Archana Batra and said that since the peels are high in antioxidants, they aid in the prevention of bacteria and other infections. “Pomegranate peel has magical properties that regenerate skin cells and shield them from the damaging UV rays. Pomegranate peel is the cure for all your skin problems, whether you have oily, clogged skin, or skin that is overly dry,” she told indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Batra, pomegranate helps the skin by acting as a “powerful detoxifier” that clears out toxins. “It protects the epidermis and gives you supple, plump skin. Skin cells are, therefore, renewed and generated,” she added. Dr Gupta further said that pomegranate peel is thought to rebalance the pH of your skin, moisturise, and protect it from environmental contaminants.

She also listed some other benefits.

*Tannis in peels has anti-inflammatory properties that help to maintain gut health. It is also an excellent home remedy for diarrhoea and other digestive issues.

*Pomegranate peel, which is high in vitamin C, is one of your best options for fighting free radicals and repairing damaged skin cells. “Choose this healthy nutrient that is good for your skin instead of pricey vitamin supplements. Additionally, it assists in the treatment of skin wounds and scars without robbing it of its natural moisture,” she said. Dr Gupta too explained that ellagic acid found in pomegranate peel also may prevent the moisture in skin cells from drying out and hence keeping your skin hydrated.

*Pomegranate peels can aid in the prevention of oral ulcers, gingivitis, bad breath, and other dental issues. “It is effective at reducing bone density loss and has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which are particularly important in menopausal women,” said Dr Batra who is also a physiotherapist.

