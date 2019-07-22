Health Ministry proposes minimum standards for clinical establishments

THE HEALTH Ministry has proposed “minimum standards of facilities and services” for clinical establishments. The standards will be applicable to clinics offering both Ayush and allopathy services.

According to the minimum standards proposed in the amendments for the Clinical Establishment (Central Government) Rules, 2019, health facilities not complying with prescribed norms in terms of infrastructure, manpower, equipment, drugs, support service and record registration will not be granted registration.

Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, makes registration a must for running a clinical establishment. However the Act is currently applicable only in 11 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“At present, minimum standards are available only for medical diagnostic labs which were notified in May 21, 2018. The proposed amendments are aimed at bringing uniformity in standard of healthcare services provided by several establishments,” an official source said.

According to the proposed standards, the physical facility shall be developed and maintained to provide safe and secure environment for patients, their families, staff and visitors and should be situated in a place having clean surroundings and shall comply with local by-laws in force, if any, from time to time.

There has to be a minimum space requirement for carrying out basic functions of the facility as prescribed in the rules.

“The clinic facility shall be well-illuminated, ventilated and clean with adequate water supply. It shall have a prominent board or signage displaying the name of the clinic in local language at the gate or on the building of the clinic,” the draft amendments say.

Besides, the name of the doctor with registration number, fee structure of various doctors or specialists, timings of clinics and services provided within the facility should be well displayed in signages in language understood by the local public in the area.