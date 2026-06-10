Health Ministry’s new liver health advice: Check your ALT levels

The Government of India’s Ministry of Health recently emphasised the need for people to check their ALT (Alanine Aminotransferase) levels to monitor liver health. In a post on X, their handle mentioned, “Your liver speaks through a number—ALT. ALT levels can reveal early signs of liver stress or fat buildup, long before symptoms appear. A simple blood test can help you stay one step ahead of lifestyle diseases. Don’t wait for warning signs; stay informed, stay healthy.”

To understand more about ALT, we reached out to experts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The liver is one of the hardest-working organs in the body, performing hundreds of essential functions every day. Yet, liver problems often develop silently, with few or no symptoms in the early stages, said Dr Ameet Mandot, director, hepatology, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

Adding, Dr Swapnil Sharma, consultant, liver transplant and gastrointestinal surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained that ALT is an enzyme primarily found in liver cells. “When the liver is inflamed, injured, or stressed, ALT can leak into the bloodstream, which raises levels. Think of it as an early warning signal that something might be wrong with the liver. Many liver conditions develop silently without obvious symptoms. Monitoring ALT can help detect potential problems before they get serious,” said Dr Sharma.

According to experts, high ALT levels can be one of the earliest signs of liver damage. Dr Mandot informed us that elevated ALT levels may be an early sign of conditions such as fatty liver disease, obesity-related liver damage, excessive alcohol consumption, viral hepatitis, certain medications, or metabolic disorders. “What makes ALT especially important is that it can indicate liver stress long before symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal discomfort, or jaundice appear,” said Dr Mandot.

However, ALT is just one piece of the puzzle. “An abnormal result doesn’t automatically mean someone has liver disease, but it does indicate the need for further evaluation and medical advice,” said Dr Sharma.

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Who should pay particular attention to their ALT levels?

Dr Sharma said that people who are overweight, have diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or drink alcohol regularly should pay special attention to their liver health.

Is it necessary to check your ALT levels? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Is it necessary to check your ALT levels? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Those with a family history of liver disease or those taking long-term medications may also benefit from regular liver function testing. With fatty liver disease becoming more common, even younger adults should not assume they are risk-free,” said Dr Sharma.

Your liver speaks through a number—ALT. ALT levels can reveal early signs of liver stress or fat buildup, long before symptoms appear. A simple blood test can help you stay one step ahead of lifestyle diseases. Don’t wait for warning signs, stay informed, stay healthy.#Liver… pic.twitter.com/HLQn66ElL0 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 8, 2026

What can people do to keep their ALT levels and liver health in check?

A simple blood test can help identify these changes early, giving individuals an opportunity to make lifestyle modifications and seek medical advice “before more serious complications, such as liver fibrosis (scarring), liver cirrhosis, and liver failure, are seen in the patients”, described Dr Mandot.

The liver responds very well to healthy lifestyle choices. So, keeping a healthy weight, staying active, limiting alcohol, eating a balanced diet, and managing conditions like diabetes can greatly lower the risk of liver disease. Dr Sharma emphasised regular health check-ups.

“Knowing your ALT level isn’t about stressing over a number; it’s about staying informed and giving your liver the care it needs before issues go unnoticed,” said Dr Sharma.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.