Follow these COVID-safety guidelines from the health ministry

Given the rising pandemic concerns in India and the world, with a new MIT study even predicting that India could record 2.87 lakh coronavirus cases per day by February 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has released a new video on ’15 COVID appropriate behaviours to keep safe’, to reduce the chances of infection.

Here’s what it says.

1. Greet without physical contact.

2. Maintain a distance of six feet (do gaj ki doori)

3. Wear homemade reusable face mask or cover.

4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth unnecessarily.

5. Maintain respiratory hygiene.

6. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

7. Do not chew tobacco, khaini etc, or spit in public places.

8. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

9. Avoid unnecessary travel.

10. Avoid crowded places.

11. Stay up to date with Aarogya Setu App on the phone.

12. Do not discriminate against people affected by COVID-19, their caregivers or anyone supporting the fight against COVID-19.

13. Seek information from credible sources and do not circulate misinformation.

14. In case of symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing, call national toll-free helpline 1075 or State helpline numbers.

15. Seek psychosocial support for any anxiety or stress.

Avoid stepping out as much as possible while taking necessary hygiene precautions.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had also issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restaurants, religious places, offices and shopping malls to contain the spread of the virus.

