Follow Us:
Monday, March 23, 2020
COVID19

Boost your immunity with this healthy laddoo recipe

Make sure you boost your immunity in natural ways.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2020 9:20:02 am
Turmeric and Ginger Energy Balls, radhika karle, coronavirus medicine, coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Turmeric and Ginger Energy Balls uses, Turmeric and Ginger Energy Balls benefits, Laddoos or energy balls have been known to boost immunity since long. (Photo: Radhika Karle/Instagram)

You are what you eat, as you get your immunity from what you consume. This means that your diet and lifestyle can make a lot of difference to your immunity levels if not determine them. Given the present circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the key lies in boosting one’s overall health. One of the ideal ways could be to incorporate more healthy food in one’s diet. What if we tell you, your kitchen condiments can come to your rescue in the form of a delicious laddoo? Here is Pilates trainer Radhika Karle’s post that had our attention.

She shared a recipe for Turmeric and Ginger Energy Balls. Take a look!

Turmeric and Ginger Energy Balls

Ingredients

3tbsp – Clarified butter (ghee)
1/4cup – Jaggery or palm sugar
1/2tbsp – Fresh turmeric powder
1/2tbsp – Dried ginger powder
1/2tsp – Freshly ground cinnamon powder

Method

Heat the clarified butter in a non-stick pan on low heat. Add the jaggery and mix well.

Continue heating on low heat till both are properly combined and form a golden syrup.

Combine turmeric powder, ginger powder and cinnamon powder in a bowl.

Add the melted clarified butter and jaggery mixture to the dry ingredients in a bowl.

Wet your palms with a little water. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape into one-inch size round balls.

Store the energy balls in an air-tight container.

According to Karle, the energy balls are packed with antioxidants such that they are “filled with anti-inflammatory and immune boosting properties”. This is the ideal morning and mid-afternoon snack to strengthen immunity, she mentioned.

Turmeric

View this post on Instagram

Nothing can beat the flavor & aroma of fresh ground spices 🧉 in the frame is some freshly ground turmeric ~ an inevitable spice in any Indian household 💛 . . . By far , this has been the quickest that I’ve shot .. all set & done in under 20 mins .. 💁🏽‍♀️with beautiful light , some shots just fall in place sooner than expected , but some take forever 🙅🏾‍♀️ Ain’t it ?! . . . Also sharing this to #spiceuptub by @theuncommonbox . . . #spices #foodphotography #darkmoodfoodphotography #darkandmoody #foodstagram #darkphotography #still_life_gallery #getminimal #darkandmoodyphotography #stillifephotography #indiancooking #darkmoodfoodphotography #moodyphotography #still_life_perfection #theuncommonbox #igers #igersofchennai #tamilcooking #foodstyling #moodygrams #chennaifoodphotographer #chennaifoodphotography #bestmoodypics #shuttersofindia #foodfluffer #spicemix #chennaifoodie #chennaifoodguide #spiceuptub #turmeric

A post shared by Jayalakshmi Rangarajan (@kitchenmusingsbyjay) on

According to a published research in PLOS ONE (Public Library of Science) journal, curcumin, a compound found in turmeric is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that helps boost immunity.

ALSO READ | Is turmeric the go-to spice for managing diabetes?

Ginger

how to prevent acidity, home remedies for acidity, how to remove acidity, health, health benefits, healthcare, indian express, lifestyle Ginger is said to have many antioxidants. (Source: File Photo)

Ginger is said to be anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-viral in nature.

Would you like to try it out?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Take cues from Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, and more, on how to ace casual fashion
Take cues from Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, and more, on how to ace casual fashion

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement