Boost your immunity with this healthy laddoo recipe

You are what you eat, as you get your immunity from what you consume. This means that your diet and lifestyle can make a lot of difference to your immunity levels if not determine them. Given the present circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the key lies in boosting one’s overall health. One of the ideal ways could be to incorporate more healthy food in one’s diet. What if we tell you, your kitchen condiments can come to your rescue in the form of a delicious laddoo? Here is Pilates trainer Radhika Karle’s post that had our attention.

She shared a recipe for Turmeric and Ginger Energy Balls. Take a look!

Turmeric and Ginger Energy Balls

Ingredients

3tbsp – Clarified butter (ghee)

1/4cup – Jaggery or palm sugar

1/2tbsp – Fresh turmeric powder

1/2tbsp – Dried ginger powder

1/2tsp – Freshly ground cinnamon powder

Method

Heat the clarified butter in a non-stick pan on low heat. Add the jaggery and mix well.

Continue heating on low heat till both are properly combined and form a golden syrup.

Combine turmeric powder, ginger powder and cinnamon powder in a bowl.

Add the melted clarified butter and jaggery mixture to the dry ingredients in a bowl.

Wet your palms with a little water. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape into one-inch size round balls.

Store the energy balls in an air-tight container.

According to Karle, the energy balls are packed with antioxidants such that they are “filled with anti-inflammatory and immune boosting properties”. This is the ideal morning and mid-afternoon snack to strengthen immunity, she mentioned.

Turmeric

According to a published research in PLOS ONE (Public Library of Science) journal, curcumin, a compound found in turmeric is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that helps boost immunity.

Ginger

Ginger is said to be anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-viral in nature.

Would you like to try it out?

