‘You can’t produce…’: Health coach dismisses collagen supplements, says that only this alternative works for skin elasticity and joint comfort

“This is actually how you build collagen,” reveals the content creator

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Should you take collagen supplements?Should you take collagen supplements? (Source: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

Collagen supplements have become a staple in many health and beauty routines, touted as essential for youthful skin, strong hair, and joint health. But some experts are now challenging their effectiveness. Certified health coach Theo Bergmann recently shared his perspective on why collagen supplements may not be the answer.

Bergmann explained, “What’s the best alternative for collagen? I mean, first of all, collagen doesn’t even work because you can’t produce collagen by consuming collagen. It’s the same as fixing your thyroid by eating thyroid or eating eye to fix your eye health. It doesn’t work like this (sic).”

Instead, he suggests focusing on nutrients that support the body’s natural synthesis of collagen. “You need the building blocks that build collagen. One of the main building blocks and one of the minerals our bodies need the most, actually, is silica. Some of the foods that contain the most silica are asparagus, artichokes, leafy greens (especially dandelion), and melons. One of my favourite sources is nettle leaf, which contains high levels of silica that support collagen formation and connective tissue, and is beneficial for bones, ligaments, and tendons. This is actually how you build collagen.”

But, is there scientific evidence that consuming collagen directly is ineffective?

Dr Gaurav Prakash Bhardwaj, director — Sports Injury, Joint Preservation and Replacement Surgery at PSRI Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “Collagen is a protein made up of amino acids. When you consume collagen, your digestive system breaks it down into smaller peptides and amino acids, just like it does with any other protein. The body does not absorb collagen in its whole form; instead, it uses these building blocks to make its own collagen where needed.”

So technically, he adds that “eating collagen does not directly increase collagen levels, but it may provide the raw materials the body needs.” Scientific studies have yielded mixed results: some individuals report improvements in skin elasticity or joint comfort with collagen supplements; however, the effects are inconsistent, and further research is needed.

How does silica contribute to collagen production, and are there other nutrients that play a similar role?

According to Dr Bhardwaj, silica is a trace mineral that supports connective tissue health. It supports the activity of enzymes involved in collagen formation and helps maintain the strength and elasticity of skin, hair, and nails. 

“Along with silica, other nutrients also support collagen production. Vitamin C is particularly important, as it is essential for the enzymes that stabilise collagen fibres. Minerals such as zinc and copper, as well as amino acids like proline and glycine, also contribute. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provides these nutrients naturally and supports healthy collagen formation,” mentions Dr Bhardwaj.

Story continues below this ad

Bergmann warns that collagen supplements may be harmful. How valid are his claims?

Currently, Dr Bhardwaj stresses, there is “no strong scientific evidence that collagen supplements harm the liver in healthy individuals. Most studies suggest they are generally safe when taken in recommended doses. However, supplements are not regulated as strictly as medicines, so quality can vary, and contamination is a possible risk.”

People with kidney or liver disease should be more cautious, he adds, as excess protein may strain these organs. As with any supplement, the doctor states, collagen should be used only if there is a clear need and only after consulting a physician, while focusing primarily on a nutrient-rich diet for long-term health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Psychologist reflects on Lucky Ali's reaction to Arijit Singh’s decision of quitting playback singing: ‘Something must have snapped within him’
Lucky Ali reacts to Arijit Singh’s decision to stop playback singing
Doctors of the wild: How these five animals mastered medicine
animals
'Not normal, omg': Suhana Khan aces her gym workout, says 'pulling myself up when...'
Suhana Khan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
olympics
Winter Olympics 2026 officially underway in Italy; know all about it
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
'Not developing a phone': Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device
Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world.
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement