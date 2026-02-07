‘You can’t produce…’: Health coach dismisses collagen supplements, says that only this alternative works for skin elasticity and joint comfort

Collagen supplements have become a staple in many health and beauty routines, touted as essential for youthful skin, strong hair, and joint health. But some experts are now challenging their effectiveness. Certified health coach Theo Bergmann recently shared his perspective on why collagen supplements may not be the answer.

Bergmann explained, “What’s the best alternative for collagen? I mean, first of all, collagen doesn’t even work because you can’t produce collagen by consuming collagen. It’s the same as fixing your thyroid by eating thyroid or eating eye to fix your eye health. It doesn’t work like this (sic).”

Instead, he suggests focusing on nutrients that support the body’s natural synthesis of collagen. “You need the building blocks that build collagen. One of the main building blocks and one of the minerals our bodies need the most, actually, is silica. Some of the foods that contain the most silica are asparagus, artichokes, leafy greens (especially dandelion), and melons. One of my favourite sources is nettle leaf, which contains high levels of silica that support collagen formation and connective tissue, and is beneficial for bones, ligaments, and tendons. This is actually how you build collagen.”