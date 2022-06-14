What are the health benefits of teas for women?

A woman’s life is a never-ending cycle of balancing work and personal life. In this tedium, they tend to forget about their own well-being, and that can give rise to many health problems.

But, did you know that drinking specific teas can help women stay healthy? Be it a freshly brewed cup on the stove or from a roadside stall — there are several teas that not only satisfy cravings, but also have various health benefits.

Harshada Bansal, founder of The Tea Heaven lists the various types of teas, along with their health benefits; read on to find out.

* Black tea

Black tea contains the highest amount of caffeine, which helps to increase energy levels in the body. This everyday blend alleviates high blood pressure, stopping indigestion, abdominal cramping, and averting morning sickness, while also protecting the lungs from damage caused by cigarette smoke. It can also relax the stomach.

* Green tea

Green teas do not undergo the oxidation process and use fresh tea leaves with very little processing. They help in detoxifying the body, supporting the immune system, fighting illness, cough and cold. Studies show it can decrease the risks of several neurological disorders, helping reduce stress, improving digestion and aiding weight loss.

* Oolong tea

As a completely semi-fermented offering, the health benefits of oolong tea are amplified due to the combined qualities of black and green teas. Oolong helps in lowering and maintaining blood pressure levels. A rich source of vitamin C, it is rich in antioxidants, which help to boost immunity and clear the skin.

* Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is a calming agent. It is often consumed if you are suffering from insomnia. It is also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial. It helps prevent the common cold and cough and also regulates blood sugar and insulin levels. It also helps in reducing symptoms of premenstrual syndrome.

* Peppermint tea

This common herbal tea helps to increase metabolism. It supports the digestive tract and also has several antioxidants, anticancer, antibacterial and antiviral properties. Drinking peppermint tea may reduce the intensity and length of stomach pains and menstrual cramps since peppermint prevents muscle contractions.

* Ginger tea

This tea is anti-inflammatory and good for heart health. It can be a quick remedy for nausea, especially in early pregnancy; it also stimulates the immune system. Ginger tea is also known to provide relief from period pains. It can soothe irritated skin and improve the circulation of the scalp while stimulating each hair follicle, thereby promoting natural hair growth.

