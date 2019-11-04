Make jamun leaves a part of your diet for weight loss and other health benefits

Seasonal fruits come packed with numerous health benefits, which is why it is wise to include them in our diets. While the jamun fruit, also known as Indian blackberry, is a rich source of proteins, vitamins, antioxidants, flavonoids, manganese, potassium, phosphorous and calcium, the leaf is loaded with many nutrients as well.

The medically named Syzygium cumini, known as jambul, jambolan, jamblang or jamun, is an evergreen tropical tree, grown widely in the Himalayas, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Australia. The leaves contain antioxidants and have anti-virus, anti-inflammatory properties, while helping lower blood sugar levels, treating constipation and eliminating allergies.

According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health’s study on Prevention of Hormonal Breast Cancer by Dietary Jamun, the anthocyanins present in berries are known to create anticancer cells in the body. Its juice has bioactive phytochemicals that minimise the risk of liver disease and cancer. Here are some of the benefits of jamun leaves.

* Though jamun is a seasonal fruit that blooms between June and July, the leaves can be consumed throughout the year. Just take a stem of leaves, wash them and set to boil. After boiling for 10 minutes, the water will turn green. Strain the water and consume every morning, particularly if you need help with your weight loss goals.

* In the same way, boil it with neem leaves and fenugreek seeds for regulating your blood sugar level. It is also helpful in the treatment of type 2 diabetes when taken with proper doctor’s medication and regular exercise.

* Boil the jamun leaves with curry leaves if you are facing major hairfall or a scanty scalp. The herb leaves are effective in the treatment of oral infections. It is found to offer preventive properties to patients with periodontal diseases.

* You can also sun-dry and powder jamun leaves. Mix this with moringa powder. This mixture is also used to aid weight loss and control lower blood sugar level in patients with diabetes — the two most common lifestyle problems at present.