Winter health: Five reasons why you should eat green peas

Widely sold as vegetables in fresh, canned or frozen forms, green peas belong to the legume family along with soybeans, chickpeas, and other kinds of beans. They are low in calories (59kcals in half a cup) but pack in a load of nutrients like vitamins A, K, minerals, phytonutrients, antioxidants, protein, and more.
Eyesight
The carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin in green peas aid in good eyesight and help protect them from chronic diseases like cataract. They protect the eyes from the harmful blue light emanated by computer, TV, and mobile screens which are known to contribute to macular degeneration.
Digestion
The fiber in peas help the food move through the gut for better digestion while the coumestrol packed in them help lower the risk of stomach cancer.
Heart health
Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in peas reduce oxidation and inflammation and even help preventing plaques from forming along the blood vessel walls, something that is a result of inflammation and stress caused by free radicals. The magnesium and potassium in peas can also lower high blood pressure.
Immunity
The vitamin C, E, zinc, catechin and epicatechin present in green peas act as immunity boosting antioxidants.
Anti-inflammatory
Green peas also contain vitamin A, B, cholesterol, ferulic, and coumestrol help in keeping inflammatory conditions like heart diseases, diabetes, and arthritis in check.
This winter, you can add peas to your diet with the help of this easy, fast, and tasty snack recipe.
GREEN PEAS or MATAR KE PAKODE
Ingredients
*Green peas
*Garlic, ginger, green chillies
*Onions
*Salt
*Cumin seeds
*Coriander leaves
*Chilli flakes
*Flour
*Corn flour
*Unflavoured Eno
*Vegetable oil
Method
- Boil the green peas.
- Blitz together the boiled green peas, ginger, garlic, and some green chillies into a paste in a mixer grinder.
- Then, add the paste to a bowl followed by chopped onions, salt as per taste, cumin seeds, and finely chopped coriander leaves followed by some chilli flakes, flour, and water as per consistency.
- Mix it all together and add then add some corn flour followed by unflavoured eno.
- Add enough oil for frying to a deep kadhai.
- When the oil is hot, add little dollops of the paste in the size of pakodas.
- Fry until golden.
- Serve hot with ketchup or your favourite chutney.
